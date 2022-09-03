Will political violence be America’s ‘new normal’?

In his address Thursday from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, President Biden expressed his clearest view that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.” He also sent a clear signal that the stakes for our democracy could not be higher and that all of us will have a critical role to play in its survival in the coming months.

The erosion of society’s respected norms, left unchecked, has taken on gravity’s accelerating downward force. We’ve witnessed the fall from civility to hate speech; from bipartisan compromise to polarized obstruction; from public trust in truth to “fake news” to “alternative facts” to denial to deliberate disinformation; from respectful disagreement to spiteful division.

For the most part these unsettling national trends have been met with an “it is what it is” shrug of resignation, indifference, or a sense of helplessness. None of these passive reactions comes close to what’s needed from us to confront our clearest and most present danger.

The once unimaginable armed attack on our nation’s Capitol and intended to prevent our system’s peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021, remains an unforgettable stain on democracy’s public trust. More recently, news and intelligence surveys report that threats of political violence and physical attacks on public servants and processes have grown at an alarming rate in American life. These threats are known to be sparked by violent online and TV-host vitriol as well as, but more pathetically, by real-life discourse from public officials.

Consider, for example, the recent incendiary threat made by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee. Himself the subject of a special grand jury subpoena in the investigation of attempts by then President Donald Trump and his cohorts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Graham publicly threatened: “If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information… there will be riots in the streets.” A shameless “weaponizing” of the rule of law.

As a former member of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, I associate myself with Biden’s warning call and that of Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, Democrat from Mississippi, and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney. Republican from Wyoming. They put such perilous rhetoric in blunt, clear-eyed perspective: “These threats of violence and even civil war … are not only un-American but are a threat to our democracy and the rule of law.”

None of us should ignore the possibility of America’s worst nightmare. We’re a country awash with weapons of war. Left unchecked, extremists enraged by hateful disinformation and false conspiracy theories have the potential to ignite a violent political civil war in our upcoming elections.

What is our responsibility? Biden reminded us of the timeless words written at Independence Hall where both the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were signed almost 250 years ago.

He quoted the Constitution‘s preamble, which speaks to all of — “we the people” — and to our purpose — “in order ... to ensure domestic tranquility ... do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” In a system founded on “consent of the governed,” a silent America in the face of potential political violence will be deemed a consenting America.

A citizens’ pre-emptive collective national call to reason is the only alternative. Political violence, real or potential, must be condemned in every conversation on every street corner and in every online chat room in America. All of us must take the high ground and do our part to call America back to its senses and back from the potential for a violent political civil war.

To return to a safe and civil society, we must help create the momentum to drown out verbal violence and denounce political violence by making them the ultimate litmus tests for every candidate in every debate in every campaign at every level in our 2022 and 2024 elections.

The fundamental premise of a functional democracy is the vote and vigilant civic engagement of its citizens. The fundamental promise of America is that each generation will leave to the next a democracy better than they themselves inherited.

Will political violence be America’s “new normal”? Not if “we the people” of America heed Biden’s words about the threat posed by those who seek to “fan the flames of political violence ... are determined to take this country backwards,” and fulfill our responsibility to democracy to not only counter those efforts, but carry our republic onward and upward.

Paul G. Kirk Jr. is a former US senator from Massachusetts.