14 EMass high school golfers to watch this fall

Mekhala Costello, Canton — The junior set a program record with a 36.8 scoring average last fall for the Bulldogs. In August, she won the Osgood Memorial Trophy for shooting a low net score of 4-under through 36 holes at the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur.

Isabel Brozena, North Reading — A junior captain at North Reading, Brozena was the Cape Ann MVP last fall, the state individual girls’ champion in the spring, and was third in the 2022 High School National event.

Emma Abramson, Sandwich — In August, the returning Globe All-Scholastic won the individual title at the Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship with a 1-under-par finish.

Max Hampoian, Austin Prep — The senior from North Reading is the top-ranked player in the state, per NHSGA ranks, and No. 72 in the country. The Cougars will start NEPSAC play Sept. 14 vs. Marianapolis Prep at Hillview CC.

Tim Hill, Dover-Sherborn — The reigning Tri-Valley League MVP recorded a team-low 82 at the Division 3 state final to propel the Raiders to the first champion in program history.

Thomas Hurley, Sandwich — Another returning All-Scholastic, he enters his senior year after helping the Blue Knights take the Division 3 South title last fall. His 81 earned Hurley the runner-up in the state final.

Keira Joshi, Ashland — Keira and her twin brother, Kyzar, are entering their senior seasons as co-captains for the Clockers. She placed ninth at the New England Junior Amateur with a final-round 76.

Ryan Keyes, Wellesley — The Globe’s reigning Division 1 Athlete of the Year, he shot a 1-under-par 69 in round one at the Massachussetts Junior Amateur.

Aidan LeBlanc, Beverly — In his first season at Beverly after two years at St. John’s Prep, he had a team-best 34.76 scoring average in a 14-0 regular season for the Panthers. He was the Northeastern MVP.

Matthew Oliveira, Bishop Stang — A Globe All-Scholastic as a freshman in Stang’s run to the D2 state title, he played in multiple summer tournaments, including a second-place finish at the Gately Cup in Putnam, Connecticut.

Zach Pelzar, Weston — A two-time Dual County League All-Star, the junior carried at 37.4 scoring average last fall, was 7-1-2 in match play, and tied for second in the D3 state final.

Markus Pierre, Old Rochester —The senior is the reigning South Coast Conference MVP, shared medalist honors (1-over-72) in the Division 2 South tournament, then was ninth (75) in the state final.

Ryan Scollins, Xaverian — He enters his senior year after being a member of team Massachusetts in the New England Junior Amateur in August. Scollins led the team with a 1-under 143 in two rounds as Mass finished in second place.

Molly Smith, Westford Academy — A three-time Globe All-Scholastic, Smith spent the spring semester last year in Venice, Fla. competing in tournaments, and now returns for her senior season at Westford as the captain.





Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com.