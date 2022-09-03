Andrew Benintendi hits injured list in latest bad news for reeling Yankees

“We’ve got to get some more tests, more imaging and more opinions to kind of really narrow down exactly what it is,” Boone said. “There’s still some questions out there.”

Benintendi left in the third inning of a 9-0 loss to Tampa Bay. New York manager Aaron Boone said Benintendi thought something popped on the wrist and that he had some finger numbness afterward.

Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right wrist inflammation, after departing Friday’s New York loss to the Rays upon injuring himself on a swing.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo had his timeframe pushed back in terms of resuming workouts after he had an epidural shot Thursday for lingering lower back pain. He had been scheduled to rehab Saturday and Sunday before resuming baseball activities Monday, but Boone said the slugger will have down days this weekend and hopefully ramp things up Monday.

There was good news out of the rotation, at least. Lefty Nestor Cortes, sidelined by a strained left groin, threw 45 pitches to hitters Saturday and is expected to rejoin the rotation Thursday. Righty Luis Severino, out with a right lat strain, allowed one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings for Single-A Tampa on Friday night. And righthander Jameson Taillon, hit on the right forearm by a batted ball Tuesday, is expected to make his next scheduled start.

On the Tampa side, shortstop Wander Franco is set to resume his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, played part of one game in mid-August for Durham but departed early due to hand soreness.

The 21-year-old Franco will likely spent all of next week playing with Durham. He took on-field batting practice off a pitching machine Friday and Saturday.

Pirates induct inaugural team Hall class

The Pittsburgh Pirates finally have a team Hall of Fame, inducting an inaugural class of 19. The three living members of the class attended the ceremony: Pitcher and longtime team broadcaster Steve Blass, Bill Mazeroski, and Dave Parker. Sixteen (including Mazeroski, whose walkoff homer won the 1960 World Series) are already enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. The Pirates also inducted Negro League stars Oscar Charleston, Josh Gibson, and Buck Leonard. They played for either the Pittsburgh Crawfords or Homestead Grays. All three also were signed to honorary Pirates contracts.