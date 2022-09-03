Another addition for Red Sox’ offseason shopping list: home-run hitters

The lack of firepower helps explain why the Sox have won only three games when trailing after six innings. They don’t get many game-changing swings. Generating office doesn’t come easily for this team.

That was the year the Sox had a massive World Series hangover and traded as many players as they could in July. Prior to that you have to go back to 1993 when they had 114.

The Red Sox are on pace to hit 153 home runs this season, which would be their fewest in a full season since connecting for 123 in 2014.

Underperformance is the biggest issue.

J.D. Martinez, who averaged 35 homers in his previous six full seasons, arrived at Fenway Park for Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers with only 11.

He’s been a victim of some bad luck. Based on how hard and how far he has hit balls this season, Martinez should have 15 home runs this season, per Statcast data,

But even 15 would be well below what the Sox expected. More thump was needed from a player who is now a full-time designated hitter. He doesn’t get the ball in the air like he once did.

“It’s been a grind,” said Martinez, who never misses a chance to take extra hitting before games. “I haven’t figured it out.”

Xander Bogaerts, who had 23 homers a year ago, has 12. Trevor Story, who missed 37 games with a fractured right wrist, has 15.

Christian Vazquez hit eight for the Sox before he was traded to the Houston Astros on Aug. 2. That’s as many as Alex Verdugo.

Rafael Devers has 25, 13 fewer than last season with 28 games to play.

Devers, Bogaerts, and Story went into Saturday’s action having only one more homer combined than Yankees star Aaron Judge had by himself.

Manager Alex Cora has been surprised. The Red Sox are usually a team with plenty of power threats and this year it has been sporadic.

“I wish I knew [why]. We’d have fixed it a while ago,” he said. “It just happens.”

Cora wonders if the new structure built behind the right field bleachers at Fenway Park has affected the flight of the ball for righthanded hitters going the other way.

“We have to see if there’s something going on in the stadium,” he said.

That doesn’t seem to be the case. There has been an average of 2.22 home runs per game at Fenway this season. The average was 2.43 from 2018-21, discounting the shortened 2020 season.

The other factor for the Sox were two decisions made in the offseason.

Hunter Renfroe, who hit 31 homers last season, was traded to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects. Renfroe has 23 homers with the Brewers. Bradley had three for the Sox before being released.

Kyle Schwarber, who hit 32 home runs last season for the Nationals and Red Sox, left as a free agent and has since hit 36 for Philadelphia.

Retaining Schwarber to play left field or first base would have meant more power. The Sox instead showed faith in Bobby Dalbec, who had a good second half last season and finished with 25 homers and a .792 OPS.

That dipped to 11 homers and a .644 OPS this year.

With Bogaerts and Martinez going into free agency, adding power to the 2023 roster should be a priority for the Sox. Whether it’s by trade or free agency, the Sox need some oomph in their lineup.

Retaining Bogaerts would be a good first step. Trey Mancini, whose swing would be perfect for Fenway, feels like a good fit. So does outfielder Mitch Haniger.

Triple A first baseman Triston Casas will help, but he’s more of a doubles hitter.

However it works out, the Sox need some power.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.