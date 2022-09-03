BC football loses season opener on late Rutgers touchdown

Al-Shadee Salaam capped a 12-play, 96-yard drive that featured 11 rushes with a 22-yard touchdown run to put Rutgers ahead. The Scarlet Knights sacked BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec twice on the ensuing possession, and the Eagles had to punt. Rutgers ran out the clock to earn an improbable road victory.

The Eagles led, 21-12, late in the third quarter, but the Scarlet Knights sliced the deficit to 6 on a field goal and converted with 2:43 remaining to take the lead.

Rutgers erased a 9-point deficit to stun Boston College, 22-21, at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon in each team’s season opener.

BC’s receiving corps and secondary were sharp, but the offensive and defensive lines struggled mightily. Rutgers racked up 212 rushing yards, compared with 29 for BC.

BC wide receiver Zay Flowers reeled in a career-high 10 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns, eclipsing 2,000 career receiving yards. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec finished 23 of 41 for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

The Eagles went ahead in the first quarter when Jurkovec hit Flowers for an 11-yard touchdown with 8:42 remaining. Flowers adjusted with the ball in the air and contorted his body to snare it before it hit the ground.

Rutgers responded early in the second quarter on a 26-yard TD run from Aron Cruickshank, but a missed extra point allowed BC to preserve a 7-6 lead. Jurkovec then found Flowers again, this time for a 26-yard score, with 5:22 left in the half. Flowers froze a defender and cut back to cruise into the end zone and help the Eagles take a 14-6 edge into halftime.

A botched BC snap early in the second half let Rutgers to slice the deficit to 14-12 on a 1-yard plunge from Kyle Monangai. The Eagles answered with a 11-play, 66-yard drive, capped by an 11-yard TD reception from Jaden Williams.

The score extended the margin to 21-12 with 8:33 left in the third, but it was all Scarlet Knights from there.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.