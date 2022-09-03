Brayan Bello gets first MLB win as Red Sox thwart a late Rangers rally

The 23-year-old rookie righthander was not lacking in confidence. It was always there. So was some success against quality opponents, giving the Red Sox the hope there was more to come.

Bello’s previous start on Monday in Minnesota, where he allowed one run through four innings before being charged with a pair of runs in the fifth inning of a 4-2 setback, gave Sox fans an inkling he was close to a breakout performance.

Brayan Bello navigated his way through uncharted territory in the first six innings in Saturday afternoon’s 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. It marked the first time in his career he had lasted that many innings. That they were of the scoreless variety only served to highlight his first career Major League victory.

Saturday’s outing proved Bello not only deserved to be here in the majors, but he had the ability to stay. The elevator ride between the big leagues and Triple A Worcester should not be a part of his excursion.

Fenway, it was clearly evident, was Bello’s ultimate destination.

Bello’s six innings of work included five strikeouts, holding the Rangers to just three hits. He tossed a career-high 88 pitches, 60 of which were strikes. The velocity on all his pitches was down to a tick. His yearly average on his sinker is at 96.4 miles per hour, but dipped to 95.4. His slider was down by one m.p.h.

Perhaps, though, that’s what Bello needed: to dial it back a bit, find his center, and slow the game down. It allowed his stuff to play naturally, rather than forcing it.

The Rangers tallied a number of hard-hit balls against Bello. Their average exit velocity on balls in play landed at 92.5 m.p.h. Yet most of them ended in outs, such as Adolis Garcia’s 104.3 m.p.h. line out in the fourth or Corey Seager’s 108.6-m.p.h. ground out in the sixth.

Nevertheless, Bello limited damage because he neutralized the Ranger hitters’ ability to launch the ball, keeping the team on the ground.

The Sox’ offense did not fully show up until the latter part of the game, placing Bello in high leverage situations.

Rafael Devers registered an RBI double off Dennis Santana in the first. But the Sox went scoreless for the next three innings. In the fifth, Rangers reliever Brock Burke walked a pair, then balked, moving runners to second and third.

Both runs scored on Xander Bogaerts’s fielder’s choice, followed by Devers’s force out on a grounder to second for a 3-0 lead. The Red Sox tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth on Trevor Story’s RBI double and a J.D. Martinez’s fielder’s choice.

It provided the Red Sox the buffer they’d need to withstand a wobbly relief effort from the back end of its bullpen when Garrett Whitlock entered in the eighth and surrendered a two-run homer to Marcus Semien and a solo shot to Nathaniel Lowe that pulled the Rangers within two runs, 5-3.

Matt Barnes came on in the ninth and proceeded to scuffle, loading the bases before he handed it off to John Schreiber with one out. Schreiber closed it out by striking out Semien on a 95-m.p.h. four-seam fastball and inducing Corey Seager to ground out to end the game.













Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.