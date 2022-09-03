Even nearing the end of a lost season, Xander Bogaerts is a winning player

“He takes a lot of pride,” Cora said. “I think it’s preparation in the offseason, but also what he does during the season. He’s almost perfect. From the nutrition to the training room to everything. When the game is on the line, he doesn’t care. It’s a full-go.”

At 6 feet 4 inches, 227 pounds, Bogaerts has played in 92 percent of the games since 2014. When Cora brings up the idea of a day off, Bogaerts all but leaves the room.

Xander Bogaerts has two World Series rings and has been selected to the All-Star team four times. But Red Sox manager Alex Cora tends to reference what he calls the “gray areas” when you ask about his shortstop.

Advertisement

Even when a season is lost, Bogaerts is a winning player. He was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday’s 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

When the game got tense in the ninth inning, Bogaerts was positioned perfectly when Corey Seager hit a ground ball up the middle. He snapped the ball and flipped it to first to send the crowd of 31,474 home happy.

That’s four in a row for the Sox. At 66-68 they’re still in last place and well out of playoff contention. But there are still moments that matter.

Rookie righthander Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings for his first major league win on Saturday. Rookie catcher Connor Wong hit his first career homer on Saturday.

First baseman Triston Casas is being called up on Sunday.

There is hope among the weeds.

Bogaerts is part of that. He is 19 of 40 with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in his last 10 games.

The hot streak has raised his OPS to .846, tops among all shortstops. Advanced statistics show the same thing. At a position loaded with talented players — Seager, Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Dansby Swanson, and Trea Turner among them — Bogaerts is as good or better than all of them.

Advertisement

“He’s a perfect example of the players that we want,” Cora said. “People should take a look at him. I’m glad that my boys, he’s kind of their favorite for other reasons. But when they start playing, it’s easy — just look at him.

“Hopefully they don’t have to watch on TV. Just come to Fenway and see it. Just watch him and you’ll be OK.”

At that point you expected Bogaerts to pop into the room and say, “I’m Xander Bogaerts and I approve this message.”

Cora was, of course, referencing Bogaerts having the right to opt out of the final three years of his contract after the World Series and become a free agent.

The deal Bogaerts agreed to in 2019 gave him an average of $20 million a season. The top-line shortstops now make at least $30-34 million a year.

That the Sox didn’t rectify that before the season with a new deal was a mistake. Their initial offer to Bogaerts was below his market value and now the issue will be revisited in October.

Decisions like that come from the ownership level and this is one John Henry and Tom Werner can’t miss on. Losing Bogaerts three years after trading Mookie Betts would leave the Sox looking like a farm team for organizations trying to win.

Advertisement

As other prospects from an increasingly fertile farm system join the roster, Bogaerts is the player the Sox should want setting the tone, as Dustin Pedroia did for him.

“Everyone goes through rough stretches, man,” Bogaerts said. “Most of the time you see a lot of guys start off hot, either hitting or pitching. It feels a lot like. ‘I belong here. I’ve got this.’

“Then the game comes and chills you out for a minute. It makes you go to that place where you’ve got to adjust back and put in the work. I feel like if you put in the work all the time it’ll be a little easier to get out of stuff.”

As Cora said, that’s the kind of player the Red Sox should want.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.