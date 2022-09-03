Game 134: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Brayan Bello is back on the hill for the Sox in search of his first win in the big leagues. The rookie has struggled overall but shown flashes at times, in particular against Toronto on Aug. 24 when he struck out seven in five innings of two-run ball in a 3-2 loss for Boston. He’ll make his first career start against Texas Saturday.

After a n unusually convincing win on Friday night , the Red Sox are winners of three in a row and can secure a series win — with a split already in hand — against the Rangers on Saturday.

Kohei Arihara will make his second career start against the Sox, with hopes of avoiding the disaster of the first; the Japanese righthander was shelled for six earned runs in 2 ⅔ innings at Fenway last April.

Lineups

RANGERS (58-73): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kohei Arihara (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

RED SOX (65-68): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-4, 7.27 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rangers vs. Bello: Has not faced any Texas batters

Red Sox vs. Arihara: Arroyo 0-1, Bogaerts 1-2, Cordero 0-1, Dalbec 0-1, Devers 1-2, Martinez 2-2, Pham 0-2, Story 0-1, Verdugo 0-1

Stat of the day: Connor Wong’s 439-foot blast on Friday is the fourth-longest by a Sox batter this season; Franchy Cordero, Alex Verdugo, and Rafael Devers are the only ones to clear 440.

Notes: While his Friday homer was the first of his big-league career, Connor Wong led the International League with nine long balls with Triple A Worcester in August ... Xander Bogaerts produced his sixth straight multi-hit game on Friday, and Rafael Devers has reached in six straight plate appearances after an 0-for-24 stretch ... Bello has a 4.50 ERA over his past four outings (two starts) after struggling to the tune of a 10.50 mark over his first four starts ... The Rangers are a season-low 15 games below .500 after dropping their sixth straight game on Friday ... The Sox enter the day 7.5 games back in the wild-card race.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.