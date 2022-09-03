How summer tournaments help the area’s top high school golfers

Oliveira was up one stroke headed to the 10th hole, but Jackson reeled off four birdies over his final nine holes to secure the victory.

At the Gately Cup in Connecticut last month, Bishop Stang sophomore Matthew Oliveira and two-time Rhode Island high school champion Max Jackson were neck and neck down the stretch in the final round.

For Oliveira, who helped lead Stang to the MIAA Division 2 title last October, there is an electricity to summer tournament golf, and it comes from the competition.

“In the final group against Max Jackson, the way he kept his composure in the last six-hole stretch was incredible,” Oliveira said of the La Salle Academy junior. “Playing against really good players . . . It just makes you better.”

Summer tournaments are a staple among young golfers trying to improve and prepare for the next level.

From US Challenge Cup events around New England to American Junior Golf Association tournaments across the country, high school players are able to compete in a more competitive and intense atmosphere.

Many of the top high school golfers in Massachusetts play in summer tournaments, but each takes away something different from the experience.

Wrentham’s Ryan Scollins, a senior at Xaverian, tries not to mess with his mechanics while in tournament play.

“The times where I do the most technical work is in the winter where I’m just hitting into a net,” Scollins said. “In the summer, I learned how to close out rounds.”

At the Computer Merchant Cup, a US Challenge Cup event in Bloomfield, Conn., Scollins shot a career-best 65 in the second round en route to a third-place finish.

Bishop Stang Matt Costello watches the flight of his tee shot on the third hole against Duxbury High during MIAA Golf action at the Country Club of New Bedford. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“My biggest piece of advice to any incoming freshman is to play as much tournament golf over the summer as possible,” Scollins said.

Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said, “In terms of the kids’ long-term golf development, tournament golf is a non-negotiable. Just playing a high school season isn’t enough to max out your potential and your readiness for college golf.”

Weston High junior Zach Pelzar credited summer tournaments for helping him build more mental toughness on the course.

“I got off to a not great start to my summer, didn’t play well in my first few events . . . I got a little lost,” said Pelzar. “By the end of July I figured something out . . . and I put my game back together.”

Pelzar tied for seventh at the Spinal Technology match-play qualifier last Sunday, shooting a 1-over-par 71.

“I was pretty proud of the way that I bounced back from that rough stretch,” he said. “I’ll definitely use that this season.”

Isabel Brozena, a junior captain at North Reading who was the Cape Ann League MVP last fall, uses the summer circuit to work on mechanics.

“Where I’m at right now it’s a lot of fine-tuning,” she said. “Making sure I am consistent. And I get my swing to where I want it to be.”

Brozena finished 1 over, placing third at the NHSGA High School National Invitational at Pinehurst, N.C., in June. After a disappointing first-round 77, she carded 68 and 70.

“I was tied for third going into the second day and I had to put up a good round,” Brozena said. “There was a lot of pressure, but I was able to shoot even par for that day, which really helped my confidence. I credit a lot of my success in the high school season to how much I practice and play over the summer.”

Wellesley junior Ryan Keyes, the Globe’s Division 1 Athlete of the Year, appreciated the 18-hole format of tournament golf, in contrast to the nine-hole format in the school season.

”If you have a couple of bad holes it’s tougher to bounce back in high school golf,” said Keyes. “I can look back on a few nine-hole stretches that I had this summer and learn what I did in a short amount of time to turn things around . . . I learned how to control myself when I am playing well.”

Now that the fall season has begun, these golfers will be able to put to the test what they have developed over the past few months. Already, Oliveira has helped Bishop Stang start strong, including a 2-under-par performance against Duxbury Thursday.

Chip shots

▪ For the first time in more than eight years, there is not an Emmerich on the St. Mary’s of Lynn roster. Aidan Emmerich, the last of the three Swampscott-playing brothers, is now a freshman for the green-clad Spartans at Michigan State after graduating this past spring. He was preceded by Max Emmerich (class of 2017), who went on to play at McDaniel College, and Christian Emmerich (’17), now a senior playing at Holy Cross.

A six-year standout for the three-time Division 3 state champions (2017-19), Aidan was the runner-up at the Massachusetts Junior Amateur in August. As a senior, he was the Catholic Central champion (with a course-record 61 at Gannon Golf Course), the Division 2 North champion, and the Globe’s D2 Athlete of the Year.

“I had Max for four years, Christian for four years, and now Aidan for four years,” St. Mary’s coach Jay Fiste said. “They were all incredible golfers.”

St. Mary’s opens itsseason Tuesday against Cardinal Spellman at Gannon.

▪ The sixth Cape Cod National Golf Club High School Invitational is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, with a noon start. The field is headlined by Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes, finalist at the 2022 Massachusetts Amateur, and 2022 Mass. Junior Amateur champion Emma Abramson. Teams competing include defending champion St. John’s of Shrewsbury and defending D1 champion St. John’s Prep.

▪ Xaverian graduated six players, including Globe All-Scholastic selections Joe Lenane and Spencer Dumas, after finishing three strokes behind Catholic Conference rival St. John’s Prep in the Division 1 final.

“On paper, we may not be quite as deep or as good as we were last year, but it is an overstatement to say that we are going to be way down,” Lambert said. “We will be more dangerous of a team by the time we get to mid-to-late October.

The Hawks open Tuesday with an intriguing nonleague match against Wellesley at Brookmeadow CC.

▪ Host Sandwich edged defending Division 2 champion Bishop Stang, 242-243, in a nonleague matchup Wednesday. Last year, the Blue Knights broke up Stang’s bid for an undefeated run on the last match of the regular season.

Stang responded with victories over Bishop Fenwick (201-106) and Duxbury (202-183).

Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.