No one has more to lose over the final month of the Red Sox season than Chaim Bloom

You can’t say the irrelevant Red Sox have nothing to play for this last month of the season. They could be playing for Bloom’s employment, despite that vote of confidence from Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy. He told The Athletic, “I’m very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex [Cora] will be back.” If the Sox stabilize, claw back above .500, and put a respectable product on the field over the final 28 games (entering Sunday) it provides Bloom with some cover and plausible deniability for the Fenway Failure.

By any name, it’s a seat of power that’s a hot seat waiting to happen. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is feeling the rising temperature on his tush as his team veers toward its second last-place finish in three seasons of his regime.

Job security is an oxymoron if you’re the general manager of the Boston Red Sox, regardless of whatever turgid title they’re giving that job these days, whether it be president of baseball operations or chief baseball officer. Going full Disney with “primary roster imagineer” feels inevitable.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

He can use injuries as a shield against the criticism that he assembled a fatally flawed team with a roster riddled with holes and wishful thinking. He can argue it would’ve been different if Kiké Hernández (61 games missed because of injury and illness), Trevor Story (37 games), Michael Wacha (45 games), Rich Hill (32 games), and Nate Eovaldi, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 12 because of right shoulder inflammation and missed 33 games earlier (low back inflammation), hadn’t missed significant time.

Advertisement

The optics of a lost season are altered with a strong finish. The Holy Grail for Bloom would be finding a way out of last place in the American League East. That would require marked improvement in divisional play. The Sox sit an embarrassing 18-36 in baseball’s toughest division. Entering Saturday, the Sox were six games behind the fourth-place Orioles. They play the O’s seven more times and 22 of their final 27 games against the almighty AL East.

Advertisement

Would the Sox move on from Bloom? Unlikely, unless there are irreconcilable differences between Bloom and Cora. However, this ownership group is known for suddenly shifting directions like a Pacific Coast Highway switchback. Just ask two of Bloom’s World Series-winning predecessors, Ben Cherington and Dave Dombrowski.

There’s greater job stability in King’s Landing in the fictional realm of Westeros than Lansdowne Street.

One thing that will get under ownership’s skin, however, is public condemnation. That will arrive in droves if the Sox finish last for the fifth time since 2012. If the heat gets turned up on ownership, in turn the temperature gets turned up on Bloom.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry (you know what else he owns) told colleague Alex Speier earlier this season that the Sox are still in “building mode.”

But all bets are off if Bloom presides over an ignominious last-place finish.

Remember, Henry said of Cherington in June 2015, “The general manager is going to be the general manager of this club for a very long time.” Dombrowski was hired two months later — unequivocally the right move by ownership in hindsight — and Cherington, whom ownership wished to retain, resigned.

It’s always Fast Times at Fenway Park when it comes to ownership-management marriages.

Advertisement

These are perilous times for Bloom and his Rays-imported blueprint for sustainability. His ambivalent, muddled modus operandi at the trade deadline didn’t inspire confidence — nor get the Sox into contention or below the luxury tax.

Bloom has a tendency to disguise indecision as ingenuity. This was a classic case. If you’re going to be the GM of the Red Sox you have to make difficult and unpopular decisions. If Theo Epstein was able to trade Nomar Garciaparra in 2004 and pop an Ambien, then Bloom could’ve dealt J.D. Martinez, Eovaldi, or Xander Bogaerts, particularly if he’s going to low-ball Bogey in contract negotiations.

Being the leader of baseball ops of the Red Sox requires thick skin and conviction.

The affable and intelligent Bloom is emblematic of one of the problems with baseball today. Everyone has become so fixated on the means that they’ve lost sight of the ultimate end — winning.

Moves aren’t supposed to exist in a value vacuum. Seeking optimum efficiency or ingenuity is great, but if it doesn’t result in a winning product, what’s the point? Building a better farm system, which Bloom has done admirably and quickly, is a means to an end, not an end in and of itself.

Bloom appears wrapped up in following his process at the expense of what that process is designed to accomplish.

One potential solution for the Sox could be doing what they wanted to do with the predecessor Bloom is often compared to, Cherington. Pair Bloom with an experienced hardball hand who can help him execute his vision while balancing the demands of the Feeding the Monster.

Advertisement

There’s one name that comes to mind as a slam-dunk hire: Epstein. Theo is now working for MLB as a consultant helping shape rule changes. But it’s hard to believe he doesn’t jump back into the front-office fray at some point.

Epstein attended the David Ortiz Hall of Fame fete at Fenway last month. He wouldn’t have to deal with the day-to-day GM grind. He ceded much of that to Jed Hoyer in Chicago in his final seasons with the Cubs.

But Theo would shape the overarching philosophy of baseball ops, injecting his knowledge and experience as someone who can balance building for the long term and competing in the short term in a big market.

It would be an ideal scenario for the Sox if Epstein were amenable to a return working alongside his close friend Kennedy and if Bloom was willing to cede final say.

It’s pure speculation. But if the Sox are looking for a splash move, hiring Epstein would be up there with signing Aaron Judge, and probably a better investment.

The wins and losses for these Sox feel inconsequential at this point, but they’re not for Bloom.

No one has more to lose over this final month of the season than he does.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.