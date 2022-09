Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck will have back surgery this coming week, manager Alex Cora announced early Saturday afternoon.

Houck will miss the remainder of the season but is expected to make a full recovery. Houck pitched in 28 games out of the bullpen this season and made 32 overall appearances. He was 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA and eight saves, striking out 56 in 60 innings.