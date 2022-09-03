Second-round leader Talor Gooch not satisfied with one-shot lead over Joaquin Niemann

When he came back Saturday, he was trying not to leave any scraps.

“When you get off to a hot start, you start thinking let’s take this as deep as we can,” he said after ripping off eight birdies in the opening round. “Unfortunately we didn’t get too deep today, but it was still a good day.”

BOLTON ― Talor Gooch walked off the course Friday after shooting a 7-under-par 63 in the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston at The International with the sense that he left some meat on the bone.

Gooch held firm atop the leaderboard, shooting a 5-under 65 and moving to 12-under through two rounds. He’s holding onto a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann, whose 5-under 65 put him at 11-under.

Advertisement

“Both days have been really good,” Gooch said. “I’ve been able to get off the tee really well, and when I do that, especially out here, you’re going to have opportunities, and so you never complain when you’re shooting 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-under par.

“You don’t take good rounds for granted but you also aren’t satisfied. You know you can go get some more juice out of the squeeze, so hopefully, we can do that tomorrow.”

As good as Gooch was, he had to battle with his teammates on Aces GC for one of the top two scores.

Still looking for his first win of the year, Aces captain Dustin Johnson pulled within two strokes of the lead with a 7-under 63 to put him at 10-under through two rounds.

Going into the opening round, Gooch said Johnson told him he felt more motivated than he had in the past 10 years. Johnson, a 24-time PGA tour winner who took home the green jacket in the 2020 Masters, explained what he meant.

Advertisement

“It’s not more motivated, but I still have the same motivation,” said Johnson, who left the PGA Tour in June to join LIV for a reported $125 million signing bonus. “It’s something new. It’s different. I’m enjoying myself. We’re playing new golf courses. I enjoy going to new golf courses and learning them and trying to figure them out. It keeps me focused on what I’m doing, so I do like that.

“Obviously, we’re playing all new golf courses now, so every week for right now when we go to a course, I don’t know it.

“For me, I enjoy that. Obviously, it’s something different. I’ve had a great time.”

Johnson has finished in the Top 10 in all three LIV events this year, including a third-place finish last month at Bedminster. But he can feel the $4 million first-place prize within his reach along with the $750,000 split of the $3 million team prize.

“The motivation is for my team — obviously we want to win ― and for myself,” Johnson said. “The purses, they’re no joke. I want to win. Not just for the check, but I want to win — I like trophies, too.”

Aces teammate Pat Perez shot 4-under 66 for the round to bring him to 7-under for the tournament.

At 22-under through two rounds, Aces GC has a three-stroke lead over Hy Flyers GC in the team competition. On Sunday, the best three scores from each team will count and the lowest score after 54 holes will determine the winner.

Advertisement

The Aces have a chance to win their third straight team competition.

In June, Johnson was among four captains who drafted their teams going into the first tournament in London. It didn’t take long for Johnson to take roster matters into his own hands.

“After that week, I said I’m going to find guys to sign to my team, so I did that,” Johnson said. “I asked Talor and Patrick [Reed] and [Perez]. I think it was after London is when we kind of got together and said, ‘Why don’t we make this a good team?’”

Round 1 leader Matthew Wolff played with fire but escaped with a 1-under 69 that kept him in contention tied for fifth at 8-under.

After shooting 4-over 74 on Friday, Phil Mickelson bounced back with a 1-under 69 but admitted he felt himself playing tight.

“I’m actually struggling a little bit because I’m putting too much pressure on myself,” he said. “I’ve been playing really well at home, I get out here and I’m playing tight, steering it. I’m just not playing the way I usually play, which is more free and fearless and letting it rip and swinging aggressive.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.