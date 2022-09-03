fb-pixel Skip to main content
stonehill 33, bloomsburg 30 (2 OT)

Stonehill football wins in double OT, beating Bloomsburg in FCS debut

By Associated PressUpdated September 3, 2022, 53 minutes ago

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jarel Washington went untouched into the end zone from the 2-yard line in the second overtime and Stonehill won its FCS debut, 33-30, over Bloomsburg on Saturday.

Washington also caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ashur Carraha that pulled the Skyhawks to 27-24 with 4:32 remaining. Perry Shelbred forced overtime by making a 31-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

It was their fourth straight season-opening win against Bloomsburg. In April, Stonehill moved up from the Northeast-10 Conference in Division 2 and joined the Northeast Conference, beginning a four-year Division 1 transition.

Zane Janiszewski had one rushing touchdown for Bloomsburg. He also fumbled the ball into the end zone but it was recovered by John Ayres for a score. Ayres added a second touchdown rushing in the third quarter. Brendan McGonigle kicked three field goals.

The Skyhawks host Post on Sept. 10 and will have a three-week break before playing Duquesne in a conference opener.

