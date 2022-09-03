Stonehill football wins in double OT, beating Bloomsburg in FCS debut

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jarel Washington went untouched into the end zone from the 2-yard line in the second overtime and Stonehill won its FCS debut, 33-30, over Bloomsburg on Saturday.

Washington also caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ashur Carraha that pulled the Skyhawks to 27-24 with 4:32 remaining. Perry Shelbred forced overtime by making a 31-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

It was their fourth straight season-opening win against Bloomsburg. In April, Stonehill moved up from the Northeast-10 Conference in Division 2 and joined the Northeast Conference, beginning a four-year Division 1 transition.