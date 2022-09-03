Taunton’s Ryan MacDougall slugs his way to title of ‘Home Run King of Massachusetts’ at A Shot For Life Home Run Derby

“It’s a great event, great cause,” said MacDougall, who is committed to play baseball at the University of Dayton. “I didn’t really know what to expect coming into it, and just came out on top and performed well.”

MacDougall hit eight homers in the final round, beating out finalists Chris Walsh of Duxbury, Alex Marot of Winchendon, and Aidan Driscoll of St. John’s Prep.

READING — Taunton senior Ryan MacDougall claimed the title of “Home Run King of Massachusetts” Saturday afternoon at Austin Prep, crushing 49 home runs over three rounds in the third-annual A Shot For Life Home Run Derby to beat out a field featuring some of the top high school hitters in the state of Massachusetts.

A Shot for Life raises funding and awareness for cancer research.

MacDougall, last season’s Hockomock League MVP who led Taunton to a Division 1 state championship, hit three homers during the spring season. He hit 21 in the opening round Saturday, followed by 20 in the second round to beat out Wake Forest-bound Matt Conte of Dexter Southfield.

In the final, the fence moved back to its original distance after a makeshift fence was set up at a shorter distance for the opening two rounds. MacDougall, who chose The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” to play while hitting, found his groove and pulled all eight of his homers to right field.

St. John's Prep's Aidan Driscoll reached the four-man final at Austin Prep, where he started his high school career. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

“Us lefties have a big advantage,” MacDougall said of the dimensions at Austin Prep. “We got lucky with the left side. I started the championship round before the wind, which the righties had to deal with at the end.”

MacDougall credited the pitching of his hometown friend, Chris Ambrose, who fired pitches down the middle for the left-handed slugger.

“It was perfect,” MacDougall said. “No one better than Chris.”

Duxbury's Chris Walsh shows off his bat speed while reaching the finals. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Founded by Mike Slonina in 2010, A Shot For Life started with basketball events and has expanded to include baseball, softball, and lacrosse. Slonina said he plans to add events for soccer, football, and one more sport in the near future. He added that the growth would not be possible without the efforts of the players involved.

“We scout them as players, but we pick them as people,” Slonina said. “That’s something that’s not just a mantra for us, it’s something that we live by.”

The baseball and softball events have raised over $70,000 so far, due in part to the addition of a Pitcher’s Challenge to the festivities. Slonina expects that number to increase further after Sunday’s softball derby and Pitcher’s Challenge. Last year, the baseball and softball events raised $43,000.

“It was a lot smoother this year,” Slonina said. “Last year, we took a couple learning curve lumps, and I was really happy that this one was much smoother.”