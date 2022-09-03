Team golf format an attractive feature for players on LIV Golf Tour

In its traditional glory, golf has long been viewed as an individual game, with the best competing head to head.

BOLTON –– One of the main selling points for players to join the upstart LIV Golf Tour, aside from the mind-boggling amount of zeros attached to their signing-bonus check, was the chance to play team golf.

“It’s the beauty [of LIV],” said Bubba Watson, captain of Niblicks GC. “High school golf, college golf, it’s a team. Now, professional golf with LIV has a team. Having a great friend [on your team], a guy you admire, you learn from that person. Being a teammate now, you get to bump ideas off each other. What’s the strategy on this hole, what’s the strategy on that hole?”

Watson, not competing in the LIV Golf Invitational Boston at The International while he recovers from a meniscus tear, oversees a squad consisting of Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, and Turk Pettit.

“I’m not going to teach them golf,” said Watson. “I can teach them about the mental process, assessing a round, how do we learn from that and how do we grow from that.”

Forty-eight players are split into 12 teams of four each. The lowest two scores from each team qualify toward the team score the first two days, with three scores counting on the third and final day of competition.

From the purse of $25 million, $5 million is allocated to team prizes. $3 million is awarded to the winning team, meaning each player in the foursome receives $750,000. The second place team splits $1.5 million and the third place group nets $500,000.

The team aspect provides a differing approach to competition, but the new format could alter and streamline the way pros approach the game when not competing.

As captain of Hy Flyers GC, Phil Mickelson believes that competing in a team format can help in ways beyond extra cash flow and incentive to play well. In the future, Mickelson hopes that teammates can organize physical therapy, recovery, nutrition, and travel arrangements together in order to maximize their potential on the course.

“It’s going to add a lot more than you might see on the surface,” said Mickelson. “Obviously it’s fun, and it is a whole different element that we have. But what it’s going to do is that as an individual when I play, I try to put together a support system to help me play my best so that’s going to be inclusive obviously of instruction; it’s going to be inclusive of fitness and working out and getting my body to function right.

“So that’s one aspect that we haven’t had in golf, because the individuals have been responsible for putting together all of that, and it can be overwhelming,”

For fans, the concept of team golf did not make or break their experience. Spectators ventured to Bolton in order to see many of the biggest names in golf, with little regard for which team they played for.

“I haven’t gotten to the point where I’m rooting for the same team yet,” said Methuen resident James Kleeberger. “If this continues, I think I’ll get there. Right now, it’s just kind of hard to pick a team to root for because you like some of the other players [on different teams].”

The 12 teams in the field have been interchangeable, as LIV Golf continues to make splashy signings. For the 2023 season, LIV officials plan to have 12 set teams, cementing teams and pushing the non-individual aspect as a core part of their appeal.

“Personally, I don’t really care,” said Kyle Dellorusso, of Derry, N.H. “For some people, it might be more fun, more interactive for some of the spectators if they have a couple players that they like, then they could see them as a team.

“As long as the players really put emphasis on it, then all the fans will follow suit. They just need to make a big deal about it. I think it might take a little bit of time for more players to come over to the LIV Tour to make it a bigger thing than it is at the moment.”

Shorts are now in style

In another effort to differentiate itself from the PGA Tour and appeal to players, LIV Golf announced that players were allowed to wear shorts.

On Saturday, 29 of the 48 players sported shorts, good for 60 percent of the field making the change from pants on the first day it was permitted.

“I’ve been wanting to wear shorts while playing for a long while,” said Sergio Garcia. “You know, it’s nice. I think it’s just another step forward towards getting more connected with the fans, making the game younger, fresher. I’m glad that we all decided to take this step forward, and it’s fun.”

On the PGA tour, it is required that players wear pants in competitive rounds. In 2019, players were allowed to don shorts during practice and pro-am rounds.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.