Triston Casas to be promoted to Red Sox on Sunday; Kutter Crawford scratched

Casas did not play in Worcester’s Saturday victory over Buffalo at Polar Park. The long-awaited arrival of the 22-year-old comes on the heels of a hot month. He hit .327/.445/.541 with a .986 OPS, three homers, and 10 RBIs in his last 27 games.

To make room for their first-round pick in the 2018 draft, fellow first baseman Bobby Dalbec will be sent down to Triple A Worcester, a league source said.

The Red Sox are calling up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas for Sunday’s series finale with the Rangers, according to a source.

The first baseman has a .273/.382/.481 line in 72 games with the WooSox this season, around missing nearly two months in midseason due to an ankle injury. He hit his 11th Triple-A homer of the year on Thursday. With Eric Hosmer on the injured list, Casas provides the Sox another lefty bat and a sure-handed glove.

Advertisement

Dalbec, meanwhile, was never able to get it going in 2022, batting .211/.282/.362 with 11 homers and a .644 OPS. He received just seven starts at first in the last 28 games.

The arrival of Casas will come on a day that will require a starting pitching shuffle. Kutter Crawford was scratched due to shoulder soreness after Saturday’s 5-3 Boston victory over Texas, with manager Alex Cora not ruling out a trip to the injured list for the second-year righty.

Casas would be the fifth player to make his major-league debut with the Red Sox this season, joining starting pitchers Josh Winckowski (a possible candidate to get Crawford’s start) and Saturday’s winner Brayan Bello, infielder Jeter Downs, and reliever Zack Kelly.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.