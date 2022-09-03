US routs Czechs to reach final of women’s hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — Amanda Kessel scored a hat trick and the United States kept alive its streak of reaching the final at every women’s ice hockey world championship after beating the Czech Republic 10-1 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Taylor Heise had two goals and three assists, while Hilary Knight scored twice to extend her own all-time tournament records to 89 points and 53 goals.

The Americans will face Canada or Switzerland, who played later.