Why keeping Jimmy Garoppolo was the best move for the 49ers, even if it may hinder Trey Lance’s growth

Then the 49ers went through training camp with Lance over the past five weeks. Suddenly, Jimmy Garoppolo looked a lot more enticing.

Trade up in the draft to take an athletic marvel at quarterback, sit him for a year behind the veteran, then unleash him with a Super Bowl-ready roster in his second year. It worked great for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes , so why not again with the 49ers and Trey Lance ?

“I think they backpedaled on what their plan was originally going to be, and that’s to go with Trey,” Julian Edelman, now with Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,”said this past week. “They’re like, ‘This kid is 22. He played in 1-AA [FCS]. This is a huge thing for the Niners, because I don’t think they think Trey Lance is that ready.”

That certainly was the message this past week when the 49ers and Garoppolo shocked everyone by announcing a reworked contract to keep the two together for the 2022 season. Garoppolo was supposed to be gone now, via trade or release. He was supposed to make $25 million this year, with none of it guaranteed. Most people expected the Seahawks to scoop Garoppolo up after the 49ers released him.

But everything surprisingly added up for Garoppolo to stay. Garoppolo’s offseason shoulder surgery ruined his trade market. No starting opportunities arose across the league this training camp, as no QBs got seriously hurt, and Deshaun Watson didn’t get a full-season suspension. And Lance, who has started just three games in his last two seasons, didn’t thrive in camp, including one tough day this past last week with three interceptions in practice.

None of the other 49ers quarterbacks inspired much confidence, either. Behind Lance was Nate Sudfeld, who has no starts and 37 pass attempts in six seasons, and rookie Brock Purdy, who was the 262nd and last draft pick this year.

The 49ers are coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship game and have a roster ready to win this year. It would have been lunacy for the 49ers to go into this season with a 22-year-old who has barely played the last two years, a journeyman, and a rookie seventh-rounder as their QB depth chart.

And Garoppolo, who has been quietly working out for the last five weeks but not practicing with the team, realized that the 49ers probably offer his best chance to see the field in 2022.

“Seeing the other opportunities that were out there, you weigh the pros and cons of everything,” Garoppolo said. “Trust me, there was a lot of back and forth going on just with other teams and what I wanted my future to look like. And so, this is what I wanted. I’m happy the way it worked out.”

The agreed-upon deal is that Garoppolo is returning as Lance’s backup, and his contract reflects that. Instead of making $25 million this year, Garoppolo agreed to a pay cut to just $7 million, plus nearly $8.5 million in incentives.

Jimmy Garoppolo is back in 49ers practice after signing a new cut-rate deal to back up Trey Lance. Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Lance said he’s “super excited” to have Garoppolo back and called him “a big brother.” Edelman said Garoppolo will be a terrific resource for Lance as he navigates his first NFL season as a starter.

“When you have Jimmy in the room, and they’re watching cut-ups from last year, the QB coach can say, ‘Hey, Jimmy, what did you see pre-snap?’ ” Edelman said. “That is such valuable information for Trey Lance.”

Let’s be real, though, bringing Garoppolo back invites all kinds of controversy and scrutiny for Lance. If the 49ers were truly committed to letting him grow as the starting quarterback, they would have gotten rid of Garoppolo. The last thing Lance needs is the guy who led the team to the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship game in two of the last three years breathing down his neck. The minute that Lance struggles, fans are going to be howling for Garoppolo. It can easily split the locker room, too.

But there’s no question that keeping Garoppolo is the best move for the 49ers, even if it may hinder Lance’s growth.

“With a player of his caliber, you don’t just allow him to walk,” general manager John Lynch said of Garoppolo.

Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan owe it to the other 52 guys in the locker room to prioritize winning over Lance’s development. Lance is a terrific athlete who can make runs and throws that Garoppolo can only dream of. But if Lance gets hurt, or if he isn’t getting it done — Lance only completed 57.7 percent of passes in limited appearances last year — it would be criminal for the 49ers to have only Sudfeld and Purdy as their backup plans.

Since deciding to retain Garoppolo, the 49ers have released Sudfeld, and will keep Purdy as the No. 3.

“The goal for us is just have the best quarterback room in the league, and we’re pretty close if we’re not there,” Lance said.

Staying with the 49ers made a lot of sense for Garoppolo, too. Though the pay cut was probably tough to stomach, it was better than getting released, having no contract leverage, going to a new team, and having to learn a new playbook, coaching staff, and teammates on the fly. Now he gets to ride out this season in a familiar spot, and hit free agency healthy next offseason. Garoppolo’s contract prevents the 49ers from using the franchise tag on him, ensuring that he will be an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Garoppolo also has a full no-trade clause, but his new contract makes him tradeable, too. If Lance is playing well and another team suffers an injury, Garoppolo could fetch the 49ers a nice trade return after all.

It was a strange ride for the 49ers and Garoppolo, but continuing the marriage makes sense with big questions lingering about Lance.

“It was different than any situation I’ve ever been in. I’ve been in some weird ones, too, so that’s saying something,” Garoppolo said. “I don’t think it was the exact way I wanted it to work out, but everything happens for a reason.”

DIFFICULT LOSS

Dolphins’ Jenkins made huge impact

Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins died suddenly last Saturday. Handout/NFL via Getty Images

I wish I could have devoted this entire column to honor the life of Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs who died suddenly Aug. 27 at age 47. Jenkins, who leaves behind a wife and three children, died when a blood clot traveled to his heart, according to NFL Network.

The Dolphins created two funds in Jenkins’s memory — one to support his children, and one called the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross began by donating $1 million to each.

Jenkins never played a snap in the NFL, but there was no greater representative for the league. In 2015, Jenkins moved from Dolphins football PR to corporate and community communications, and it was in this role where he made a remarkable impact, particularly in South Florida’s inner-city communities.

He helped build Dolphins Challenge Cancer into the NFL’s largest fund-raiser ($53 million and counting). He arranged get-togethers for youths and local police. He brought inner-city school groups to Dolphins practices. He led the Dolphins’ Football UNITES program, bringing together people from different races, genders, identities, abilities, and faiths. He served on the board of several organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, the Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow, and YWCA of Miami. During the pandemic, Jenkins led a program that donated more than one million meals and helped provide resources to minority-owned businesses that were struggling.

In 2019, the Dolphins won the NFL’s community service award, and it was all led by Jenkins. Other sports teams called him asking for advice on instituting their own community programs.

When Jenkins’s alma mater, Texas Tech, called in 2018, he assumed it was because it wanted help tracking down Jenkins’s college football teammate, linebacker Zach Thomas. But no, it wanted Jenkins.

“It won’t be your geography that marks your journey,” Jenkins said in his speech. “It’ll be three things: the depth of your relationships, the foundation of your values, and the courage of your decision-making.”

Jenkins’s Facebook feed was a constant stream of photos of him in the community. The man never stopped, yet never took a smile off his face, and never wanted credit.

“Just trying to be like you,” he would always say.

It’s still hard to believe that Jenkins is gone. The world would be a better place if we all tried to be like him.

ETC.

Julian Edelman is having fun in his new career on the broadcasting side. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A couple of interesting answers from “Inside the NFL” analyst Julian Edelman this past week when participating in a media conference call to preview the season:

▪ Edelman, of course, isn’t concerned about Tom Brady’s 11-day absence from training camp, but he is worried about Brady’s protection. The Buccaneers have lost center Ryan Jensen to a knee injury for at least several months, guard Aaron Stinnie is on injured reserve, right tackle Tristan Wirfs has been out two weeks with an oblique strain, and backup center Robert Hainsey and guard Nick Leverett are also battling injuries.

“Those interior linemen not practicing are more important than Tom Brady not practicing,” Edelman said. “We all know Tom Brady likes that spot 7 yards behind the center. They’re going to be able to get away with it in the early part of the season because Tom barely takes hits anymore because he knows the game so well. But down in January, when you start playing the best teams, it could be alarming for them.”

▪ Edelman, 36, has also been talking about a comeback a lot recently. Two weeks ago on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Edelman said, “If there’s a team vying for a playoff run, guy goes down. Could I get ready? I probably could … You can never say never.” And this past week on Chris Long’s podcast, Edelman said, “I feel extremely better than I did the last year and a half of my career …That’s why you get interested.”

So, I asked Edelman straight up, if Brady calls midseason and wants you to join the Buccaneers for the stretch run, you’re going, right?

“That’s a good one, Ben. That’s clickbait right there, buddy,” he said, smiling. “Staying in shape, that’s all I’ll say.”

Edelman vowed he was “Foxborough forever” when he retired last year, and the Patriots do control his contractual rights. But I get the sense that Edelman would jump at the chance to join the Buccaneers, and the Patriots would be happy to trade him. Edelman isn’t in their plans, so why not pick up an extra, say, third-round pick from the Bucs?

Wilson’s deal bad news for Jackson

Russell Wilson got a fat new contract this past week, and it was probably bad news for Lamar Jackson.

Wilson’s contract with the Broncos was significant — a five-year extension worth $245 million, an average of $49 million per year that makes Wilson the second-highest-paid player in the NFL behind Aaron Rodgers ($50 million).

That’s not the bad news for Jackson, of course. The bad news is that Wilson “only” got $165 million guaranteed. While it’s a strong contract for Wilson, it’s not the fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got from the Browns. Kyler Murray didn’t get a fully guaranteed deal last month from the Cardinals, either. It seems that teams are adamant in treating Watson’s five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed deal as an outlier and not a trendsetter. In fact, I have spoken to one owner who is furious with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam for agreeing to that contract, and to give it to Watson, of all people.

Jackson is negotiating with the Ravens for a new long-term deal (and he’s doing it, curiously, without an agent). If he is set on getting a fully guaranteed deal like Watson, Jackson is going to be sorely disappointed or will have to settle for a much lower dollar figure. But Jackson may be able to score a record-setting contract if he’s willing to take less than 100 percent guaranteed.

Extra points

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell (right) and quarterback Kirk Cousins seem to be getting along swimmingly. Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins must love having a coach who appreciates him. Cousins and previous coach Mike Zimmer clashed often, and almost came to blows on the sideline last year. Now new coach Kevin O’Connell, who also coached Cousins for two years in Washington, is being nothing but supportive. “I want him to feel as involved as he’s ever been in an offense and how we build it and how we’re going to try to attack opponents and I think that’s very, very important,” O’Connell said on SiriusXM … The Vikings released quarterback Kellen Mond this past week, just one year after drafting him in the third round (66th overall). You don’t see quarterbacks drafted that high released so quickly, but O’Connell knows something about that. O’Connell, drafted in the third round (94th overall) by the Patriots in 2008, lasted just one year in New England before being released. The Browns claimed Mond off waivers … The Browns’ situation has really rankled the other 31 owners. Not only are the owners upset at Haslam for breaking new ground with a fully guaranteed contract for Watson, but a league source said that one high-ranking owner is incensed over the lack of contrition shown by Watson after receiving his suspension. One of the terms of Watson’s 11-game suspension would be that he publicly show remorse, and instead Watson declared, “I stand on my innocence.” The source said the owners feel played by Watson, and that they may push for commissioner Roger Goodell not to reinstate Watson after 11 games if he continues to not show remorse … Congrats to former Patriots defensive back Darius Butler, who is joining ESPN’s “NFL Matchup” as an analyst … And congrats to Andover’s E.J. Perry, who earned a spot on the Jaguars’ practice squad. Perry is third on the depth chart behind Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard … Josh Gordon has 27 lives when it comes to his NFL career. The oft-suspended receiver, who has played for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, and Chiefs since 2018, was released by the Chiefs at the end of training camp but immediately signed with the Titans’ practice squad. Gordon, 31, caught just five passes in 12 games last year for the Chiefs … Former Chargers quarterback Stan Humphries made the cut at the US Senior Amateur last weekend at The Kittansett Club in Marion. Humphries, who led the Chargers to their lone Super Bowl appearance in 1994, lost 3 and 2, in the Round of 64.

Quote of the Week

“You guys didn’t like the haircut?” Chase Winovich to the Patriots’ bosses when they traded him this offseason. The trade came three days after Winovich chopped off his long, blond locks.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.