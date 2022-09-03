Al-Shabab extremists kill at least 20 travelers in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali state media and residents say the extremist group al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food in the Hiran region Saturday morning.

Residents said the attack was in retaliation for a local mobilization against the al-Qaida-affiliated group.

“The victims were drivers and passengers transporting food supplies from Beletweyne to Mahas and a total of seven trucks carrying food and vehicles used by the passengers were set ablaze," resident Hassan Abdulle told The Associated Press by phone.