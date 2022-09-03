Sri Lanka’s ex-president returns home, just weeks after being ousted

Rajapaksa’s dramatic fall from grace this summer, just three years after a sweeping victory in presidential elections, had seemed to bring down the curtain on a powerful dynasty that ran the country of 22 million for much of the past two decades.

Tiran Alles, the minister for public security, confirmed Rajapaksa’s arrival in the capital, Colombo. Video footage from the local news media showed the former president leaving the airport around midnight in a large motorcade and arriving at his private residence.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former Sri Lankan president who was forced to flee the island nation and relinquish power after months of protest over the economy’s being run into the ground, returned home late Friday.

But his return home after less than two months suggested that the family remained deeply entrenched. Its political party, which still holds a majority in Parliament, has been regrouping and continuing to influence the government’s affairs through an ally whom lawmakers elected to the presidency as his successor.

That successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has followed a two-pronged approach as president: He has cracked down on protests and their organizers, while trying to put the economy back on track by tightening government purse strings and negotiating a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

The former president’s return shows that “not much has changed in the last few months,” said Bhavani Fonseka, a researcher at the Colombo-based Center for Policy Alternatives.

“I think the protests achieved their primary goal, which is the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” she said, “but one dimension of the protests was also system change — a change in the political culture and governance.”

The crackdown on protesters has deflated the momentum for the kind of political reforms they sought to end entitlement, reduce the powers of an executive presidency and inject accountability into the system. Lawyers related to the protest movement said that since the new president took over in July, nearly 150 protesters — including several senior organizers — had been detained, some under the strict Prevention of Terrorism Act.

After months of small protests by farmers and unions, Sri Lanka plunged into a financial crisis this spring that was set off by a shrinking of the country’s foreign reserves for crucial imports. The coronavirus pandemic proved a fatal blow to an already dire economic outlook brought on by problematic tax cuts that drained revenues and reckless government spending. Lines for fuel stretched for miles, and food and medicine began running short. Power cuts extended as long as 12 hours.

A protest movement expanded quickly, creating a tent city outside the presidential offices along the scenic Galle Face in the capital. Rajapaksa, who was cornered in the seaside presidential mansion in his final months, fled to the safety of a naval ship as hundreds of thousands descended on the capital July 9 and pushed at the gates of his last haven.

As protesters took over the streets of the capital and lounged in the president’s mansion, he fled to Singapore on a military plane before shifting to Thailand in recent weeks.

A former U.S. citizen, Rajapaksa ran into complications in seeking a refuge in part because he is wanted over allegations of grave human rights abuses during the country’s three-decade civil war, which ended in 2009.

As defense secretary when his older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was president, he is accused of a campaign of disappearances, assassinations and indiscriminate use of force in the final stretch of the military operations to quash the Tamil Tigers insurgency. He has denied those accusations.

Sri Lanka’s progress on human rights accountability is up for review and debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council later this month. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after he was elected president in 2019, pulled the government out of cooperating with the U.N. process on postwar accountability.

Swasthika Arulingam, one of the organizers of the monthslong protests and a union leader, said smaller demonstrations were continuing because the economic crisis was still crippling people’s daily lives.

“I hope the people of this country will attempt to hold him accountable and liable for what he has done when he was the president and even before,” Arulingam said. “He has been accused of disappearing so many people in the north and east.”

She added: “When he was president, he brought the country into a financial crisis, and as a result nearly 7 million people are going into food insecurity, according to U.N. statistics. That’s basically a crime, when you bring a country to not only bankruptcy but to its knees.”