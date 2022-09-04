Beached seal closes portion of Sandy Beach in Cohasset

A portion of Sandy Beach in Cohasset has been temporarily closed due to a beached seal, Cohasset police said Sunday.
The portion of the beach where the seal washed up has been sectioned off with stakes and tape, Cohasset police said in a series of Twitter posts. The exact location of the seal was not disclosed.
Police closed the section of beach after consulting with officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Should the seal remove itself from the enclosed area, please stay 100 yards away from it,” Cohasset police warned on Twitter. Police will close the entire beach if anyone enters the protected area or goes within 100 yards of the seal, authorities said.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration biologists will assess the situation on Monday, but officials are confident that the seal will return to the water soon, police said.
Officers were set to check on the seal throughout Sunday night.
