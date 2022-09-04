Boston man, 29, arrested on gun charges after foot chase with police

A Boston man is facing gun-related charges after being arrested by Boston police following a foot chase Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Terrence Lamont Thibeau, 29, was arrested at Dimock Street and Columbus Avenue after police received a call reporting a person with a gun around 3:51 p.m., Boston police said in a statement.

Officers found Thibeau near Amory Street and identified him based on a description of the man with a gun provided by witnesses, according to the statement.