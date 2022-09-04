Boston man, 29, arrested on gun charges after foot chase with police

A Boston man is facing gun-related charges after being arrested by Boston police following a foot chase Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Terrence Lamont Thibeau, 29, was arrested at Dimock Street and Columbus Avenue after police received a call reporting a person with a gun around 3:51 p.m., Boston police said in a statement.
Officers found Thibeau near Amory Street and identified him based on a description of the man with a gun provided by witnesses, according to the statement.
As police approached Thibeau, he “began to run from officers while reaching into his waistband area” and was observed discarding a gun, police said.
Advertisement
The discarded gun was found to be an Israel Weapons Industry Masada 9 mm pistol that had one round in the chamber and 15 rounds in the magazine, police said.
Thibeau faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.
It was not clear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney.