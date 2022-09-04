fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston man, 29, arrested on gun charges after foot chase with police

By Deanna Schwartz Globe Correspondent,Updated September 4, 2022, 1 hour ago

A Boston man is facing gun-related charges after being arrested by Boston police following a foot chase Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Terrence Lamont Thibeau, 29, was arrested at Dimock Street and Columbus Avenue after police received a call reporting a person with a gun around 3:51 p.m., Boston police said in a statement.

Officers found Thibeau near Amory Street and identified him based on a description of the man with a gun provided by witnesses, according to the statement.

As police approached Thibeau, he “began to run from officers while reaching into his waistband area” and was observed discarding a gun, police said.

Advertisement

The discarded gun was found to be an Israel Weapons Industry Masada 9 mm pistol that had one round in the chamber and 15 rounds in the magazine, police said.

Thibeau faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

It was not clear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney.




Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video