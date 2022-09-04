Clergy urges voter turnout with ‘Souls to the Polls’ event

To that end, a few dozen people gathered Sunday afternoon at the Yawkey Boys and Girls Club of Roxbury before fanning out across Nubian Square to get the word out about the primary election Tuesday, when polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Take Your Souls to the Polls is an annual effort spearheaded by the faith community to increase voter turnout among communities of color.

In an 11th-hour push to turn out the vote in Roxbury, pastors, candidates, and politicians gathered Sunday to speak out about the importance of voting and to encourage people to visit the polls Tuesday.

“The Black church has always been an engine for making sure that civic and spiritual wellness is addressed in our community,” said the Rev. Willie Bodrick II, of Twelfth Baptist Church, in his opening remarks.

“There are so many issues that are on the table right now, whether it be educational issues, whether it be environmental issues, whether it be criminal justice issues,” Bodrick said. “But we know that if we come together and speak up and speak out at the ballot, things can change and we can create the community and the world that we want to see.”

Bodrick said it was vital to “encourage our community to get out and vote.”

“When we do the intellectual circulation to make sure that people know what’s happening and what’s going on, we can turn our community out,” Bodrick said. “We know that the action that we must take must not just be a word and deed, but it has to be a step of faith and action at the polls.

Bodrick organized the event along with the Rev. Art J. Gordon, of St. Missionary Baptist Church, and William Watkins, of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts.

Watkins said an attack on democracy was underway and it was up to voters to keep it at bay.

“It’s not just happening on a national level, it’s happening on a local level too,” Watkins said. “So, we’ve got to make sure that we protect the ground that we already have ... we also need to regain ground.”

Sandy Zamor Calixte, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County sheriff, brought her parents from Rhode Island to the event.

“We’ve been doing it all today,” Zamor Calixte said. “Door knocking, lit dropping, Haitian TV, from East Boston to Revere, Chelsea, and here. Our goal is to continue to meet voters where they’re at, to continue to connect with voters.”

Democratic US Representative Ayanna Pressley made an appearance but did not speak.

“This is an opportunity for us to show the community who we are,” said Haris Hardaway, candidate for state representative in Suffolk’s Sixth District. “What I feel happy about is being part of a tradition of connecting the community to its leaders and our local churches.”

Tami Gouveia, who is running for lieutenant governor, said she was out to “encourage people to use their voice at the ballot box.”

“So many people across the state don’t even know there’s an election going on,” she said.

Gordon urged everyone to do their part in as many ways as possible.

“Not only are we fighting for the soul of our nation, we’re fighting and shaping the future of our communities,” Gordon said. “I want everyone here to know that you’ve got to call on your family, your friends, and your neighbors, to let them know that everyone must vote.”

He urged people to not sit out the election.

“Voting is important and every vote matters,” he said.

Bodrick, Watkins, and Gordon set out toward Nubian Square looking for hands to shake, people to meet.

“We’re not running for nothing,” Bodrick told passengers waiting on a bus bench. " “We don’t care who you vote for. Just get out and vote for someone.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.