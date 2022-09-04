College Town USA springs back to life amid handshakes, hugs — and some tearful parents

It’s there on the porches along Linden Street and up and down the sidewalks of Commonwealth Avenue.

Boston is being refreshed with a mixture of young blood and jangled nerves propelled by that parade of minivans and U-Haul trucks that stretches from Back Bay to Beacon Hill.

America’s college capital has been getting its annual high-voltage energy transfusion this holiday weekend. And, as the air chills and daylight shortens, you can feel it on the street.

It courses through neighborhoods of well-worn three-deckers and low-slung brick bungalows as students wearing the colors of their newly minted schools unpack and settle in.

Flat screens, futons, refrigerators, bookcases, sofas, and overstuffed chairs. All of it, up the stairs, and into bedrooms — some of them freshly painted.

Labor Day is here. And so are the students who ensure that parts of our old red-brick and cobblestoned city are forever young.

For students like Dolapo Adeniyi it’s a dream come true. Almost literally.

“I got to Logan Airport and was driving around the city sometime in 2014, and I saw the Boston University sign on Storrow Drive and I said to myself, ‘Oh, I’ll be here someday.’ I was just joking,’’ said Adeniyi, who is now helping to move in Boston University’s newest freshmen.

Here’s how he found out that Boston would become his new home:

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, he arrived in the United States via Canada and then moved to New Jersey, where his original plan was to play soccer with a dream of making it as a pro. When that dream faded, he enrolled in a community college.

And then aimed higher.

“I applied at Boston University and I was just waiting to get my decision letters,’’ he told me the other day. “And, as I expected, I was getting rejection letters from schools. Then I was at a track meet in the spring of my senior year and it was about time for me to start warming up.’’

At that point, the cellphone in his pocket buzzed.

“I was like: I’ll check my e-mail when I get back. I knew it was BU, but I didn’t have the time to open it because I was so nervous about my race. It was the 200. I’m a sprinter. I didn’t win, but I did do pretty well.’’

And then he did even better.

“We’re on the bus and I open it up and I see the little ‘Congratulations!’ banner, and I was just so excited. I was able to calm myself down and it alleviated a lot of my nerves. And then I was like: Awesome! I’ve got this acceptance now.’’

There are stories like that in every corner of Boston, in every college town in the United States, where kids are now packing their suitcases with sneakers and sweatshirts, exchanging their childhood bedrooms for a twin bed next to a roommate from another town, or different state — or country.

It’s a season of fresh starts and homesickness. Of newfound freedom and trying to find the courage that it sometimes takes to introduce yourself to strangers over the steaming trays in the dining commons.

“For me, it’s really to be open to being immersed in an incredibly diverse community,’’ said Jason Campbell-Foster, interim associate provost and dean of students at Boston University. “And to be open to learning new things about yourself along the way.

“And that requires leaving behind biases, taking risks when it comes to new opportunities or things that you might be interested in. College doesn’t necessarily have to be a time to reinvent yourself. It’s a time to really enhance yourself. Come here with an understanding of who you are. What motivated you to learn. Come here prepared to learn more in different ways and how your voice is important.’’

All of that is thrilling and intimidating at the same time.

I don’t think there was a more homesick kid at the University of Rhode Island in September 1973 than me.

But I found my way to the student newspaper, to a great group of friends, to the classrooms of professors who talked about journalism with an energy and enthusiasm that was nothing less than intoxicating.

A version of that awaits these newly minted freshmen. Through those dark periods of homesickness, that fumbled midterm exam, those awkward attempts at broadening my circle of friends, I found my way.

I watched as my kids did the same — with much greater ease than I was ever able to summon.

And that’s what I thought about the other day as all those freshmen filed into orientation as the band played “So Glad You Made It,’’ “Gimme Some Lovin’,’’ and that J. Geils classic, “Centerfold.’’

You stand on the threshold of your college life.

It’s going to be great. And it’ll happen when you’re not looking.

Like how it happened for Dolapo Adeniyi, who as a new BU student wondered how he might find that auditorium he was looking for.

“So, I was asking around and I said, ‘Does anybody know where the law library is?’ And I see someone and they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s next door. You have to go out of the building and walk a little way down.’

“And as I turn away, I said, ‘Thank you.’ And I walk away and this girl walks up to me and says, ‘Do you know where the law library is?’ And I was like, ‘I just found out, too.’

“I said, ‘Come with me. Let’s go find it together.’ And we sat together in class.

“And that’s how I made my first friend at BU.’’

Her name is Anindita.

And, as another school year dawns, they’re still friends — a friendship forged in college in Boston.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.