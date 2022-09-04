Father, son reunited after getting lost on N.H. hiking trail

Fish and Game conservation officers eventually made contact with the man, identified as Todd Grant, who reported last seeing his son about 1 p.m. near the junction of Tamposi Trail and Spur Trail, near the mountain’s summit, the department said in a statement.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said it received a call at 1:50 p.m. from the New Hampshire Audubon Society relaying information from a man who reported that his son had become lost while hiking Bald Mountain in Antrim, N.H., which is about 30 miles west of Manchester.

A Philadelphia man found his 11-year-old son hours after the pair got separated while hiking in New Hampshire on Friday, but only after he got lost in the woods himself, according to officials.

Conservation officers began searching the area and called in several other agencies and volunteer groups to assist, the statement said. A State Police helicopter and K9 unit responded to the scene, as well as volunteers with the New England K9 Search and Rescue Team and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department and the Antrim and Hancock police departments also responded, the statement said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the child’s mother told conservation officers that Grant had also become lost in the woods while searching for the boy and that his cellphone battery had died. A member of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team went out to search for him, the statement said.

About 30 minutes later, other members of the Upper Valley team were being given a description of the boy when they realized that they had driven past him and a man on Willard Pond Road, the statement said.

An Antrim police officer went to the area and found Grant and his son walking along the road toward the trailhead parking lot.

“Todd Grant had, by chance, located his missing son while lost himself,” the Fish and Game Department said in the statement. “The two of them were able to walk out to Route 123 in Hancock and were making their way back to the parking lot,” where they were reunited with the rest of their family.

