Forecasters predict wet Labor Day; showers expected through Tuesday morning

Showers were expected to begin moving across the state Sunday night, followed by cooler temperatures, with a high near 70 degrees Monday. The forecast calls for periods of light rain and downpours throughout the day, along with thunderstorms in some areas after 3 p.m., according to the weather service.

The rain will span the state and most of New England, with showers expected from Rhode Island all the way into northern New Hampshire and large swaths of Vermont and Maine, according to the National Weather Service .

Barbecues, parades, and other outdoor events may have to be scaled back this Labor Day for a system moving into the region that forecasters predict will bring heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Most of Massachusetts could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain before the showers subside Tuesday, while heavier rainfall of up to 3 inches is expected in southern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, according to the weather service.

The South Coast and Cape and Islands will see lighter showers, with up to 1.5 inches predicted for Plymouth and about an inch in Hyannis and Provincetown, according to the weather service.

The rainfall comes amid a prolonged drought in Massachusetts that has brought 38 percent of the state under “extreme” drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor. These showers can’t solve the drought — more wide and sustained periods of rain are needed for that — but they could help lower the risk of wildfires, as numerous brushfires have flared up across the state recently.

“It’ll definitely help alleviate our fire weather concerns that we’ve had the last couple days, and this rain won’t completely knock out the drought, but it will certainly help us get back toward a normal situation,” said Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Advertisement

On the other hand, heavy rain can lead to flooding when the ground is too dry to absorb it, he said.

“Drier grounds have a harder time soaking up rain, so if you get heavy rain really fast, it’ll just wash away, and that leads to more flash floods,” Pederson said.

Cities and areas with poor drainage could see flooding Monday, according to the weather service.

Forecasters say the showers will continue Tuesday morning, especially south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, with a high near 65 degrees, before drier weather and temperatures in the 70s move in on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

It will stay dry for the rest of the week, as temperatures push into the high 70s and low 80s on Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend, forecasters said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico. Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.