Friends, activists remember trans Harvard grad student who died in Indonesian custody

Ventocilla a Peruvian national, died in a hospital on Aug. 11, five days after he arrived in Bali for his honeymoon with his husband and was taken into custody at the airport by authorities, who said he possessed items containing cannabis, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru.

About 60 people gathered in Statler Park Sunday to remember the life of a 32-year-old transgender activist and Harvard Kennedy School student who died in police custody in Indonesia last month. The crowd also marched to the Peruvian consulate and demanded that government do a thorough investigation of Rodrigo Ventocilla’s death and perform an independent autopsy.

Morgan Benson, a Harvard friend of Ventocilla’s, read a prepared statement alleging that Indonesian authorities forced Ventocilla to ingest medicine they recovered in his luggage, which resulted in his hospitalization.

Indonesia authorities have rejected those allegations, saying Ventocilla died “failure of bodily functions” after ingesting his medicine himself.

Peruvian consular authorities in Indonesia were slow to respond to Ventocilla’s family’s requests for aid, Benson alleged.

“The lack of surprise and also complete shock and horror is too much more to talk about,” Benson said.

Vic Hogg, another of Ventocilla’s friends at Harvard, reflected on the fact the death came on his honeymoon, at the beginning “of something so beautiful” exacerbating the tragedy.

There was no “sense to be made out of what happened,” Hogg said.

Ventocilla’s friends remembered him as deeply in love with his husband, Sebastian Marallano. He was studious and above all welcoming, they said.

They recalled that Ventocilla loved to host gatherings of trans and genderqueer graduate students in his Cambridge apartment. He was always ready to cook food or share a few beers, they said.

“He made me feel seen,” Hogg said.

After the remarks, the mourners piled flowers on a makeshift altar adorned with candles and photos of Ventocilla before marching and chanting their way to the Peruvian consulate.

Ventocilla’s family has accused Indonesian authorities of “racism” and “transphobia”, charges Indonesian police have rejected.

The consulate did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment Sunday evening.

LGBTQ activists in Peru, including those at the Lima-based group Diversidades Trans Masculinas, a network of activists founded by Ventocilla, have called for more action from Peru.

The Peruvian government said last week that it is opening an investigation into Ventocilla’s death.

“Memory is a dangerous thing,” Harvard Chaplain Cody Sanders told the gathering. “Forgetting is a tool of injustice and violence.”

