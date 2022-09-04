Hikers from Maine rescued after they were stranded off-trail in Albany, N.H.

Two hikers from Maine were rescued after they were left stranded off-trail in Albany, N.H., on Friday night when darkness and steep terrain prevented them from returning to the trailhead, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Shortly before 8 p.m., 23-year-old Brittney Austin of Lewiston, Maine, and 20-year-old Joshua Wheeler of Greene, Maine, were about 100 yards off the Mineral Site Loop Trail and more than a mile from the trailhead when it became too dark for them to safely continue, authorities said.