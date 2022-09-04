‘No political race in this state as important.’ A majority-minority state senate district, five candidates, and a path for most of them to win.

Most of the candidates have a plausible path to victory and can claim different supporters, making it nearly impossible to predict who will pull off a win in the crowded race where votes will be split, watchers say.

Voters in the diverse district — which includes some of the Boston neighborhoods Dorchester, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, and Roxbury — will have their choice of five Black candidates: two members of the State House, a former state Senator hoping to make a comeback after serving prison time, a longtime faith leader who oversaw HUD’s fair housing policies, and a community activist who has hardly run a campaign.

The five-way Democratic primary to replace state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz district is, insiders say, one of the most interesting — and most unpredictable — legislative races in Massachusetts this primary cycle.

Without a Republican candidate on the ballot, whoever wins the primary is almost certain to represent the district as its next senator. There is currently only one Black senator in the 40-member chamber.

“There is no political race in this state as important as in this district, where the most politically and socially vulnerable live,” said Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, a group that pushed for new state Senate maps that would empower Boston’s Black communities to elect candidates of color. “Addressing the deep needs and concerns of Blacks in the Commonwealth are connected to the degree of leadership that emerges after the next state senator is elected.”

Some candidates — such as state Representatives Nika Elugardo of Jamaica Plain and Liz Miranda of Roxbury — are sending lots of mail to voters and drawing on their existing districts for support. Reverend Miniard Culpepper is leaning on his deep roots in the community, leading in fundraising and spending his time meeting with voters across the district. Dianne Wilkerson, the former eight-term state senator, has yard signs all around town and enjoys existing name recognition, too. James Grant, the fifth candidate, has been less active, citing a lack of institutional support.

While at least one internal poll showed Miranda and Culpepper statistically tied, those measures hold little weight in a field this large, observers say.

“If you had 200 supporters that each got five friends to come, your race is impacted in a way that is not measurable by any standard measure, like a poll,” said John E. Walsh, a longtime Democratic operative, expert on voter turnout, and former chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, who lives in Dorchester. “It’s not tens of thousands to win.” In the 2020 Democratic primary for the district, Chang-Díaz, who ran unopposed, got 33,000 votes.

It’s the grassroots effort that will win the race, said state Representative Russell E. Holmes, whose House district overlaps with the 2nd Suffolk. He has endorsed Elugardo, but still feels that the race is far too close to call. Holmes, who has a primary race of his own, spends lots of time in the district, and sees candidates who are active and “putting in the work.”

The district has been held by Chang-Díaz since 2009, after she beat Wilkerson in the Democratic primary. It was reshaped by lawmakers in 2011, and again last year, after Chang-Díaz opted to run for governor rather than for re-election. The new lines shed some majority-white communities in Jamaica Plain as well as the South End, and picked up most of Mattapan and some of Hyde Park. Now, 20 percent of residents identify as non-Hispanic white and 42 percent as Black.

At a recent campaign event to mark the start of early voting, supporters in Elugardo and Culpepper T-shirts held up yard signs behind former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who is running for attorney general; attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey; and Boston Representative Ayanna Pressley, who spoke in front of television cameras and reporters outside an early voting site at a Dorchester community center.

Miranda, wearing a large name tag, made an appearance and stood next to Campbell, despite not formally being part of the event. Elugardo herself came by before the event, but told the Globe that she had just stopped by on her way to a polling place nearby.

“There are grassroots efforts you plant and hope that seed pops up in the last two weeks,” Holmes said. “The question becomes: did they plant it fast enough and will it materialize at the right time . . . I will be watching this race down to the wire.”

Holmes, who endorsed Elugardo early on, said voters may also be motivated by the idea of voting for women all the way down the ballot. This primary election marks the first time, according to activists, that a woman is on the ballot for every statewide constitutional office concurrently — a trend that may benefit candidates like Elugardo, Miranda, and Wilkerson.

All three also have ties, strong or severed, to the State House.

“Nika and Liz have been two of the more productive young members of the House of Representatives,” said Boston Representative Jay Livingstone, whose district includes parts of Back Bay and Beacon Hill.

While Elugardo’s House district overlaps with the Senate district, and she said her experience in the Legislature and her roots in the community will carry her over the finish line.

Elugardo, a former aide to Chang-Díaz, was elected in 2018 after a successful primary challenge to then-incumbent Representative Jeffrey Sánchez. She was raised in Boston, and attended MIT, Boston University Law School, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

“I am holding my own in a field of five people . . . [and] need to run faster,” she said.

Culpepper, who has the most cash on hand at the end of July, said that his experience in the housing space and his status as Beacon Hill outsider will help set him apart in his appeal to voters.

Culpepper, a Boston native and senior pastor at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Dorchester, decided earlier this year to retire as regional counsel for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development after 27 years.

“In my campaign, people see a campaign of hope and promise,” Culpepper said. “Housing is a major issue in the Second Suffolk.”

He said at this stage, candidates have to start drawing contrasts from one another, though “we agree on most of the issues.”

Miranda, who was not available for an interview, was first elected in 2018, and is a community organizer who decided to run for office after her brother was killed by gun violence in 2017. Miranda, the daughter of Cape Verdean immigrants, was raised in Boston and attended Wellesley College.

Wilkerson, served eight terms in the Legislature before resigning from the seat amid bribery accusations. In 2010, she pleaded guilty on several attempted extortion counts and served about three years in prison.

Wilkerson first came to prominence in the 1980s as the legal counsel for the Boston branch of the NAACP and in 1992, became the first Black woman to be elected to the Massachusetts state Senate. Wilkerson, who lives in Roxbury, held the post for 15 years.

She did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Grant, a community activist, who has raised around $200 and has done little campaigning in the race, is largely unknown on the campaign trail, but says he’s ramping up his presence in the closing days.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.