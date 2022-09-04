fb-pixel Skip to main content

Northeastern students, staff take control of London bus after driver suffers medical emergency

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated September 4, 2022, 1 hour ago

Two Northeastern students and a university staff member are being credited with helping bring a London charter bus to a safe stop Sunday morning as the driver suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the university.

The group was on their way from Heathrow Airport to the university’s London campus when the bus driver became unresponsive, according to a statement from the university.

The two students and staff member managed to get control of the bus and brought it to a halt, the statement said. They then turned to the driver and began providing CPR but could not revive him.

“Our heart goes out to the driver’s loved ones and we are saddened by their loss,” the university’s statement said. “We also thank our brave students and staff member for their heroic actions, and we are relieved that they were able to bring the vehicle to safety and prevent any serious injuries.”

