Paul Paget, who helmed Boston’s swan boats for more than 50 years, dies at 99

By his description, he was the commodore of the world’s smallest navy, one that offered “the fantasy of being carried in a boat propelled by a giant white, white swan.”

A Navy veteran of World War II, when he commanded an amphibious landing ship in the Pacific Theater, Paul Paget returned home to Boston to helm his family’s famous swan boat operation , which he began running in 1952.

The chance to float through the Public Garden lagoon drew everyone from presidents and royalty to poor children Mr. Paget quietly let ride for free.

As the third generation of his family to operate the swan boats, “I feel strongly that I have a trust here,” he told The Boston Globe in 1973.

Mr. Paget, who spent his nonsummer seasons as an executive and fund-raiser in nonprofit organizations, was 99 when he died Aug. 22, just seven days shy of his 100th birthday and 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He had lived in Jamaica Plain.

His more than half-century tenure operating the swan boats was but a small measure of his lifelong involvement with one of Boston’s most recognizable landmarks, which is open for its final day this season on Monday.

Only a boy when he began helping out with the family’s summer enterprise, he drove a swan boat in 2008, at age 86, according to the family’s online chronology.

In early August 1938, when actress Shirley Temple was 10 years old and near the height of her fame, she made her way to the swan boats escorted by 75 police officers, eight of them on horseback, the Globe reported.

“She was staying at the Ritz, and had a cold for three or four days,” Mr. Paget, who was 15 at the time, recalled in a 1987 Globe interview.

“When she finally came over to ride the boats, she had a police detail with her — since 25,000 people were out there watching,” he said. “The police were worried that the public’s affection for her might lead them to jump into the pond to greet her!”

Temple wasn’t the only famous face from film or TV to step onto a swan boat under the guidance of Mr. Paget or someone from the family’s generations in the business. Lucille Ball, Gary Cooper, Bette Davis, and Barbara Walters were among the riders, to name a few.

During Mr. Paget’s tenure as commodore of the swan boat fleet, he commissioned Boston Pops conductor Arthur Fiedler as a vice commodore, and the mustachioed musician set down his baton to hold a rudder rope in each hand to steer his own swan boat ballet.

Grace Kelly, who became Princess Grace of Monaco, rode a swan boat, as did President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline.

By the time the Kennedys stepped on board, Mr. Paget was used to presidential visits. In the late 1940s, when he was finishing graduate work at Boston College, Harry Truman strolled up during one of the morning walks for which the president was well-known.

“He was like a typical tourist — you know, asking the same type questions,” Mr. Paget recalled in a 1985 Globe interview.

Truman paused to sit in a swan boat and chat for a few minutes before heading off to continue his walk, trailing his security entourage.

The following year, Mr. Paget told the Globe that by his estimate, he had paddled every Boston mayor and each of the state’s US senators around the lagoon since he was a youth in the late 1930s.

The youngest customers were his favorites, though. He increased ticket prices somewhat grudgingly for children, and always made accommodations if they couldn’t pay.

“When my sister Lyn went to work as a cashier at 13, he very clearly told her, ‘If someone comes up and can’t afford it just give them a ticket,’ " his son Paul Jr. of Hingham said in a eulogy during Mr. Paget’s Aug. 27 funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church in Roslindale.

“I have never seen someone give out so many tickets,” Paul Jr. said. “No wonder he had to work a second job.”

Born in Boston on Aug. 29, 1922, Paul G. Paget grew up in Brighton and was one of seven siblings.

The children’s parents, John Paget and Ella Guest Paget, ran the swan boat operation and apple orchards in Framingham.

Ever since he was a boy, Mr. Paget defined his life with three principles, his son said in his eulogy: “Respect: treating others the way you want to be treated; integrity: doing the right thing; humor: keeping it all in perspective.”

Over the decades, Mr. Paget was known simply as “Mr. P” to generations of youths who worked for the swan boats operation.

“Our dad had a genuine interest in people,” Paul Jr. said. “You knew it when he talked with you. Everyone mattered to Mr. P. He thought of his business as his extended family and ran it more with compassion than by measuring dollars and cents.”

Mr. Paget graduated from Boston Latin School and went to Boston College, initially as a premed student. When World War II began, he enlisted in the Navy.

“It was fortuitous since papa would eventually transition from the largest Navy on the planet to the smallest in the Public Garden lagoon,” Paul Jr. said in his eulogy.

After serving as a lieutenant, junior grade, in Okinawa, Japan, the Philippines, and Iwo Jima, Mr. Paget returned home to BC, where he switched his major. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s, both in social work.

Then he began working in the fund-raising part of social service nonprofits.

“He learned that he could play a more significant role getting money for agencies,” said his daughter Lyn of Jamaica Plain, who now operates the swan boats business.

While working for the United Way on the North Shore after BC, Mr. Paget met Marilyn Cotter, who was working in Lynn for Catholic Charities.

They married in 1952, the year they began running the swan boats, which had been operated by Paget couples for two generations before them.

Over the years, Mr. Paget was an executive and a fund-raiser for organizations including the American Red Cross, the United Cerebral Palsy Association, the Massachusetts Fund for Children and Youth, and what was then the Navy Relief Society.

“That was a space he was comfortable in, because it was mission-oriented,” Lyn said. “For him, money wasn’t the purpose.”

Her father, she added, was “a mentor to all of us, and by all of us, there’s a huge extended family of people who worked for him.”

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, and his children Lyn and Paul Jr., Mr. Paget leaves two other sons, Mark of Shelton, Conn., and Jay of Boston; another daughter, Kristina Palmer of Windham, N.H.; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In his eulogy, Paul Jr. said his parents “became like a young couple again, tender, warm and loving to each other as they faced their final days together over the past few years.”

And as a couple, they always operated the swan boats as a de facto public trust.

“I consider this job a real responsibility to the city,” Mr. Paget told the Globe in 1973. “I feel very warm about it. I see the pleasure it gives the older people who are reminiscing, and I see it through the eyes of a child, too.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.