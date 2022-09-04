Two dead, one injured in Dorchester triple shooting

Two people were killed and another injured early Sunday morning in an overnight shooting in Dorchester, according to Boston police.
The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. near 26 Melbourne St.
Boston police said one victim died at the scene and another died at a local hospital. A third victim remains at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Suffolk district attorney denounced the danger from too many guns in in people’s possession.
“The shooting earlier this morning in Dorchester is yet another deadly reminder of the perils to our neighborhoods when too many guns are in the hands of too many people willing to pull the trigger anywhere and anytime,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement Sunday morning. “Boston police and my office are doing everything possible to address gun violence but, as I’ve said again and again, the approach must include all of society.”
The incident is under investigation.
