Two teenagers face gun possession charges following arrest in Boston

Two teenage boys are facing gun charges after police found two loaded pistols that the teens allegedly dropped during a foot chase Saturday night, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

Police were patrolling the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street about 8:15 p.m. following a report of gunshots, when officers saw two boys, both 17, lose control of a scooter they were riding and then flee on foot, the statement said.

Police arrested the boys following a chase and recovered two loaded 9 mm pistols “along their flight path,” the statement said.