Two teenagers face gun possession charges following arrest in Boston

Two teenage boys are facing gun charges after police found two loaded pistols that the teens allegedly dropped during a foot chase Saturday night, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Police were patrolling the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street about 8:15 p.m. following a report of gunshots, when officers saw two boys, both 17, lose control of a scooter they were riding and then flee on foot, the statement said.
Police arrested the boys following a chase and recovered two loaded 9 mm pistols “along their flight path,” the statement said.
One of the weapons was a Glock 19 equipped with a laser and light modification and loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, the statement said. The second gun was a Taurus with one round of ammunition in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine, the statement said.
The boys are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court – Dorchester on delinquency charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, the statement said.
