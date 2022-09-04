A welcome budget boost for the IRS

It has today about the same number of agents as it had in the 1970s, although the number of taxpayers has nearly quadrupled over that time. It has an antiquated computer system, which it has been unable to upgrade because of lack of funding. Even worse, because of the straits it is in, the IRS currently has great difficulty attracting the sophisticated examiners who are key to its ability to handle complex returns and decipher the stratagems that wealthy clients and corporations come up with to avoid paying their fair share of tax.

Re “Beware: A more aggressive IRS is on the way” (Ideas, Aug. 28): Jeff Jacoby’s column echoes the right-wing campaign aimed at undermining the Internal Revenue Service. In my career as an attorney, I dealt often with the IRS. The agency has been starved for resources for decades.

Advertisement

By upgrading its staff and systems, the IRS will be able to focus on those taxpayers who have been able to game the system. That is where the abuses are, that is where the (unpaid) money is, and that is where the IRS knows it needs to focus.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

It has no interest in harassing the vast majority of taxpayers who honestly report their income and pay what they owe. To suggest otherwise is disingenuous.

Deborah J. Hall

New London, N.H.





Laudable changes expected, from taxpayer phone support to staff for business audits

As an enrolled agent, a federally licensed tax professional who represents taxpayers before the IRS, I expect that the influx of IRS employees — made possible through $80 billion in additional funding under the Inflation Reduction Act — will be doing much more than auditing middle-class taxpayers. The only way to run the country we all claim to love is to properly fund it.

Here are some of the tasks that have been requested and are expected to happen with the new employees: more people answering taxpayers’ questions on the phone lines; more people auditing businesses, especially the large complicated ones that require several agency employees working for months; faster return processing; improvements to the computer systems, which date back to the 1960s; replacement of the high percentage of employees expected to retire over the next 10 years; the creation, hopefully, of a free filing service for lower-income taxpayers; and the clarification, through IRS regulations, of vague tax laws or laws that haven’t caught up with more recent developments (such as cryptocurrency and working from home).

Advertisement

Most of these changes will benefit taxpayers overall.

Beth Logan

Chelmsford





After 31 years, he sold his accounting practice — he’d had enough

I’m 100 percent behind the addition of 87,000 people on the staff of the IRS between now and 2031.

After over 31 years, I recently sold my tax and accounting practice. I had been extremely frustrated over the past couple of years with the IRS and the inability to contact anyone there, even by way of their specialized “Practitioner Priority Line.” This hastened my retirement.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS was (and still is) understaffed. Millions of tax returns, payments, and responses to the agency’s correspondence and inquiries stayed on desks at IRS offices around the country, unprocessed. Meanwhile, taxpayers received threatening notices, saying the previous letters were unanswered and payments were missing. Taxpayers (and their tax professionals) couldn’t get through to explain. It was very stressful for all.

Advertisement

So I cheer the addition of new employees at the IRS. I believe that many will be used to finally take care of the huge backlog. Maybe some will also be used for audits. But if a taxpayer is honest, they should have no fear of an audit. Yes, audits can be time-consuming, and hiring a professional to help could be costly. No one wants to receive a letter from the IRS. But most audits are just requests for additional information or verification of items. For the most part, only those whose tax returns look dubious are in store for an in-person audit.

Herb Harris

Peabody





Criticism of more federal funding is a cheap attempt to sow distrust of Democrats

To say that middle-class Americans will be in the IRS’s crosshairs is a cheap attempt to sow distrust of the Democrats among honest wage earners. Correct me if I am wrong, but isn’t the IRS supposed to enforce the tax laws and catch scofflaws?

Joel Martin

Franklin