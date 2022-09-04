Aaron Judge launches 53rd homer as Yankees avoid sweep by Rays

Frankie Montas (5-11) allowed one hit over five shutout innings as the AL East-leading Yankees increased their lead to five games over Tampa Bay. The Rays trailed by 15½ games on July 10.

Judge set a career high for homers, topping the 52 he hit as a rookie in 2017. He also doubled, singled, and scored both New York runs.

Down 2-0, Tampa Bay tried to rally in the ninth against Clay Holmes, the fourth Yankees reliever. David Peralta led off with his second double of the game and scored on a one-out single by pinch-hitter Francisco Mejia.

Jonathan Aranda doubled with two outs before Holmes struck out Yandy Díaz looking at a 3-2 pitch for his 18th save.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth inning by umpire Vic Carapazza for arguing after Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached on catcher’s interference.

After the game, the Yankees announced outfielder Andrew Benintendi has a broken bone in his right wrist that will need surgery, but Boone said he didn’t know whether it was a season-ending injury.

Benintendi will be further examined by doctors Monday back in New York. He was hurt while taking a swing Friday night and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.

Pujols hits No. 695 in win

Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Cubs in St. Louis.

Pujols drilled the two-run pinch-hit shot off of reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2). A future Hall of Famer, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time list.

Puols has seven pinch-hit homers in his career, and two this season. He has homered against 451 different pitcher, an all-time record.

St. Louis has won four in a row, 18 of their last 20 home games and is a season-best 24 games over .500 at 79-55. It was the Cardinals’ eighth series sweep of the season.

Blue Jays finish sweep

Teoscar Hernandez delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and the Blue Jays edged the Pirates, 4-3, to complete a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh.

Hernandez lined a shot up the middle against Duane Underwood Jr. (1-5) with two outs to push Toronto in front and the bullpen did the rest. The Blue Jays improved to a season-best 14 games over .500 to maintain their hold on the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.

Toronto begins a four-game series against Baltimore, which is 2½ games behind Toronto, starting Monday at Camden Yards. The Orioles were shutout, 5-0, by the Athletics on Sunday.

Hernandez and Christian Kirk had two hits apiece for Toronto, which has won five of six and 12 of 17. Cavan Biggio hit his fifth home of the season and second in five days for the Blue Jays.

Rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz hit his 12th home run for the Pirates.

Mistrial declared in Wetteland trial

A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.

The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Rangers, Yankees, and Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

It was unclear if prosecutors will retry the case against the 56-year-old, who faced 25 years to life in prison, if convicted.

Authorities had accused Wetteland of sexually assaulting a child three times between 2004 and 2006, starting when the child was 4 years old. Wetteland, who pleaded not guilty, testified in his own defense and said the accuser’s account of sexual abuse was a lie.

The accuser, who is now 22, said the abuse happened in the master bathroom shower of Wetteland’s home in Bartonville, Texas. Wetteland’s attorneys said the accuser was manipulated to levy false accusations.

Mahle returns, back on IL in 24 hours

The Twins put righthander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday’s 13-0 loss at the White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old was activated from the IL before the game after previously being sidelined by shoulder inflammation . . . The Tigers placed Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain. The move is retroactive to Saturday for the 39-year-old designated hitter and first baseman. Cabrera is batting .256 with four homers and 37 RBIs in 102 games in his 20th year in the majors . . . The Phillies placed outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The move was made retroactive to Saturday. Castellanos, in the first season of a five-year, $100 million contract in free agency, is hitting .265 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs . . . Mets ace Max Scherzer said he was feeling fine Sunday, a day after he exited after a start after five innings because of fatigue on his left side. The three-time Cy Young Award winner remained on schedule to start Friday night for NL East-leading New York at Miami. Scherzer missed almost seven weeks earlier this season with a left oblique injury.