Trevor Story, Xander Bogaerts combine and shine as Red Sox finish off four-game sweep of Rangers

Story was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Bogaerts was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Bogaerts and Story drove in all the runs on Sunday as the Sox beat the Texas Rangers, 5-2, before a crowd of 32,422 at Fenway Park. That’s five victories in a row for the Red Sox (67-68).

There’s a theory the Red Sox signed Trevor Story to play second base this season knowing he could move to shortstop if Xander Bogaerts left the team as a free agent. A much better outcome would be seeing what that combination looks like for years to come.

Story also made the defensive play of the game with a leaping catch at second base to steal a hit away from Jonah Heim in the sixth inning. Bogaerts followed that by ranging far to his left to make a play on a Nate Lowe ground ball in the eighth inning.

As the crowd cheered, Story gave Bogaerts a pat on the back.

The game also was the debut of 22-year-old first baseman Triston Casas, who was 1 for 4 and looked sharp in the field.

Most of the action was during a 30-minute first inning that featured 55 pitches, six runs, and six hits.

The Rangers hit Sox starter Josh Winckowski hard as Adolís Garcia cracked a run-scoring double that bounced into the right-field seats and Jonah Heim an RBI groundout to make it 2-0. Winckowski evaded further trouble when Casas followed retiring Heim with another play to get Leody Taveras.

Then the Sox beat up on Texas starter Dane Dunning (3-8).

Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo led off with singles. Bogaerts followed with a double that hopped into the bullpen, meaning it only scored one run instead of two. That didn’t matter when Story lined a one-out slider into the Monster Seats for his 16th home run and a 4-2 lead.

The only other run of the game came in the second inning when Bogaerts singled in Connor Wong, who reached on a walk and moved up when Tommy Pham was hit by a pitch and Verdugo flew out.

Bogaerts is 22 of his last 44 with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBIs. That has pushed his OPS from .808 to .854.

Story is 13 of 28 in seven games since coming off the injured list, with five extra-base hits. The home run was his first since July 8; he fractured his right wrist four days later when he was hit by a pitch while swinging.

Winckowski allowed two runs over four innings. Kaleb Ort (1-1), Jeurys Familia, Matt Strahm, and John Schreiber combined on five shutout innings. It was the first major league win for Ort and the seventh save for Schreiber.

The Rangers have lost eight in a row.

