Game 135: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and notes as Triston Casas is set for his big-league debut

With Kutter Crawford scratched with shoulder soreness (and potentially headed for the injured list), fellow rookie Josh Winckowski will fill in for the series finale. The righthander is hoping for a bounceback outing after allowing six earned runs in each of his last two appearances, doing so over 2 ⅔ disastrous innings against Toronto on Aug. 23.

The Red Sox can complete a sweep and extend their winning run to five games on Sunday with another victory over the Rangers.

The Sox lineup will again try to get after Rangers starter Dane Dunning — the bespectacled righty struggled in both career appearances against Boston, getting shelled for 15 hits and 10 earned runs in 10 ⅓ innings.

Triston Casas, the Sox’ No. 2 prospect, was called up to the major-league roster ahead of Sunday’s game and will make his Sox debut against Texas batting sixth and playing first base.

Lineups

RANGERS (58-74): Semien 2B, Seager SS, Lowe 1B, Garcia RF, Heim C, Taveras CF, Calhoun DH, Duran 3B, Thompson LF

Pitching: RHP Dane Dunning (3-7, 4.16 ERA)

RED SOX (66-68): Pham DH, Verdugo RF, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Story 2B, Casas 1B, Refsnyder CF, Cordero LF, Wong C

Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (5-7, 5.83 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rangers vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Texas batters

Red Sox vs. Dunning: Bogaerts 3-6, Cordero 1-3, Dalbec 0-1, Devers 1-6, Hernández 2-4, Martinez 2-6, Story 1-2, Verdugo 2-6

Stat of the day: The Sox have won four in a row for the first time in more than two months, dating back to a seven-game win streak from June 19-26.

Notes: Xander Bogaerts posted his seventh straight multi-hit game on Saturday, and Trevor Story’s two doubles brought him to 20 for the season and 200 in his career. Bogaerts is the first Red Sox player to log multiple hits in seven straight contests since Adrian Gonzalez in 2011 ... Dunning is coming off his first loss since June 29 despite allowing just two earned runs and striking out five across five innings against Houston on Tuesday. Dunning has given up more than three runs just twice since over the past two months ... Texas is on a seven-game losing streak and has lost three consecutive series. The Rangers haven’t been swept by Boston in a four-game set since 2008.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.