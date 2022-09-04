How Dustin Johnson built a winning team, then won it by himself at LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Johnson was one of 12 captains who drafted teams at the start of the season. After his 4 Aces GC squad finished fifth in the tour’s inaugural event in London in June, watching Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC team hoist the trophy, Johnson immediately went into general manager mode.

BOLTON — LIV Golf is banking on the idea that fans will buy into the team concept in a sport built on individualism.

He dropped Oliver Bekker, Shaun Norris, and Kevin Yaun and stacked the deck with Taylor Gooch, Patrick Reed, and Pat Perez.

“He came up to me at the practice round the next day, and he goes, ‘Hey, are you on a team full-time yet?” Gooch recalled Saturday. “And I go, ‘No.’ And he goes, ‘Let’s do this so we don’t have to draft anymore and we can go get some wins, because I don’t want to lose to the South African team every week.’”

Johnson hasn’t had to worry about losing the team competition since. The Aces won in Portland and Bedminster, making them $6 million richer as a squad. They made it three straight by taking LIV Golf Invitational Boston at The International.

But to win his first individual event since joining the tour in June, Johnson had to go through a three-way playoff.

While the Aces were trying to fend off a scorching hot day from Iron Heads GC, Johnson went down to the wire with Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri in the individual competition.

Niemann and Lahiri were both making their LIV debuts. Niemann shot a 4-under 66 to rise to the top of the leaderboard on the final day. Lahiri shot 6-under 64 to join them. Johnson had to survive an errant shot into the woods near the 18th green scoreboard on his final hole.

For the playoff, the trio had to play the 18th hole, a 560-yard par 5, until a winner was decided. Johnson saw his opportunity immediately when Niemann’s tee shot sailed onto the cart path left of the fairway, hitting a fan in the chest before finding a tough lie. Johnson launched a practically flawless drive down the left fairway. Lahiri followed suit down the left side.

Lahiri whipped his approach beyond a bunker to the right of the green and into the fans, leaving himself a shot that made him grimace. Niemann went bad to worse, hitting his second shot into a fairway bunker. Johnson, stress-free, reached the green with comparative ease with his 7-iron.

Lahiri applied pressure with a shot from the rough that left him about three feet from the cup.

Johnson embraced that pressure, sinking a swift putt from about 18 yards to secure a dramatic win.

Johnson hadn’t won any event — LIV or otherwise — all year. He finished in the Top 10 in each of LIV’s first three events, then made history by winning the tournament’s first playoff hole.

He became the second double winner in tour history, along with Charl Schwartzel, who won the individual tournament and led Stingers GC to a team win in London.

Iron Heads had as much as a four-stroke lead over the field at one point, but 4 Aces were anchored by two of the week’s best golfers.

Talor Gooch’s birdie putt on No. 15 moved 4 Aces into a tie with Iron Heads at 30-under with three holes left. Gooch’s 1-under round left him at 13-under for the tournament, good for sixth place. Patrick Reed shot 4-under to finish out a 10-under tournament for the Aces.

Staring down the possibility of LIV’s first team playoff, the Iron Heads flinched.

The unraveling was hard to process. Sadom Kaewkanjana bogeyed 16 and Kevin Na bogeyed 17 to fall two strokes behind.

Phachara Khongwatmai’s approach on the sixth hole was on target but hit another player’s ball upon landing and ricocheted back to the fairway. He had to swallow a bogey. Na recovered with a birdie on 18, but the two-stroke deficit was too much for the Iron Heads to recover from.

