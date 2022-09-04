Kutter Crawford injury puts question marks back into Red Sox rotation

Thanks to four scheduled days off in the coming weeks, the Sox could use a four-man rotation through Sept. 23.

Josh Winckowski was summoned from Triple A Worcester and started Sunday against Texas at Fenway Park. He went four innings and allowed two runs, throwing 82 pitches in a game the Sox won, 5-2.

The Red Sox rotation is in flux again with righthander Kutter Crawford going on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder impingement.

Nick Pivetta, who left his start after three innings on Friday after being hit in the left calf by a comebacker, played catch on Sunday and is scheduled for a bullpen session on Monday. If he can make his start on Wednesday at Tampa Bay, the Sox can avoid another rotation change.

“He’s moving a lot better. We’re good there,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’ll see how it plays out over the rest of the week.”

Crawford is 3-6 with a 5.47 ERA in 21 games (12 starts). His injury does not appear serious.

“We have to take care of him, but there’s no major issues,” Cora said.

Nate Eovaldi is going on the road trip to continue his rehab work and is moving closer to his return from shoulder soreness.

Bobby Dalbec demoted

The arrival of Triston Casas came at the expense of Bobby Dalbec, who was optioned to Worcester. He did not play for the WooSox on Sunday.

Dalbec, 27, was last in the minors in 2019. A .211 batting average, .644 OPS, and 33.2 percent strikeout rate didn’t give the Sox much choice. After being a key contributor to a playoff team last season, Dalbec regressed sharply.

“It was difficult because he hasn’t stopped working [or] understanding his situation,” Cora said. “There’s a lot of guys, they’ll check out. And he never did. He worked hard at his craft.

“He was one of the first ones in the weight room; he’ll be taking ground balls. That’s what you expect from your players, be a professional regardless of your ups and downs or situation in the lineup or on the roster.

“We talked to him. Go down there and dominate, play. He’s going to play. He’s going to get consistent at-bats. He considers himself an everyday player, so he’s going to have a chance to play every day.”

Garrett Whitlock struggles

The Sox have been careful to give Garrett Whitlock extra rest between relief appearances in recent weeks because of hip pain he has been dealing with since June. It hasn’t helped lately. The righthander allowed six runs on eight hits over four innings in his last two outings.

Whitlock gave up home runs to Marcus Semien and Nate Lowe in the eighth inning on Saturday.

“He’s OK [physically]. He’s getting hit,” Cora said. “He’s making mistakes and at this level, mistakes get hit. Fastball command is not good. It’s a reminder that he’s human and he’s going to make mistakes and we need to keep working with him.”

Home cooking

The Sox have won six of seven at Fenway Park. At 35-34, they are better than .500 at home for the first time since July 23 . . . Zack Kelly is scheduled to return from paternity leave on Monday. The Sox have not yet decided on a corresponding roster move . . . The Sox finished the season 6-1 against the Rangers and outscored them by 22 runs. They are 25-8 against American League West teams . . . With Casas at first base, plans to play Christian Arroyo there on any sort of regular basis have been shelved. He’ll be used in a utility role . . . The Rangers designated lefthander Dallas Keuchel for assignment and recalled lefthander John King from Triple-A. He was with the team on the taxi squad. Keuchel is 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts for the White Sox, Diamondbacks, and Rangers this season. King came out of the bullpen in the fourth inning and pitched three scoreless innings . . . The Sox wore NFL jerseys for their trip to Florida after the game.

