tulane 42, umass 10

Michael Pratt, Tyjae Spears lead the way as Tulane rumbles past UMass football

By Associated PressUpdated September 4, 2022, 25 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Tyjae Spears had three scoring runs in the first half and Tulane cruised to a 42-10 victory over Massachusetts in a season opener on Saturday.

Spears did all the scoring early for the Green Wave with touchdown runs of 6, 1, and 4 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.

Pratt scored on a 20-yard run before connecting with Duece Watts for a 31-yard score and Lawrence Keys III for a 2-yarder in the third quarter.

Pratt completed 12 of 20 passes for 164 yards and ran for 55 more on seven carries.

Gino Campiotti scored on a 4-yard run for the Minutemen to tie the game, 7-7, early in the second quarter.

Cameron Carson added a 21-yard field with eight seconds remaining in the half.

Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for 65 yards on 13 carries and Campiotti picked up 58 yards on 17 rushes.

