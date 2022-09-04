Michael Pratt, Tyjae Spears lead the way as Tulane rumbles past UMass football

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Tyjae Spears had three scoring runs in the first half and Tulane cruised to a 42-10 victory over Massachusetts in a season opener on Saturday.
Spears did all the scoring early for the Green Wave with touchdown runs of 6, 1, and 4 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.
Pratt scored on a 20-yard run before connecting with Duece Watts for a 31-yard score and Lawrence Keys III for a 2-yarder in the third quarter.
Pratt completed 12 of 20 passes for 164 yards and ran for 55 more on seven carries.
Advertisement
Gino Campiotti scored on a 4-yard run for the Minutemen to tie the game, 7-7, early in the second quarter.
Cameron Carson added a 21-yard field with eight seconds remaining in the half.
Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for 65 yards on 13 carries and Campiotti picked up 58 yards on 17 rushes.