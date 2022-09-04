Michael Pratt, Tyjae Spears lead the way as Tulane rumbles past UMass football

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Tyjae Spears had three scoring runs in the first half and Tulane cruised to a 42-10 victory over Massachusetts in a season opener on Saturday.

Spears did all the scoring early for the Green Wave with touchdown runs of 6, 1, and 4 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.

Pratt scored on a 20-yard run before connecting with Duece Watts for a 31-yard score and Lawrence Keys III for a 2-yarder in the third quarter.