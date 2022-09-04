Powerful, unique, and perhaps just what the Red Sox need, Triston Casas has finally arrived

Casas never played for the Pawtucket Red Sox, but he did spend the pandemic summer of 2020 at since-closed McCoy Stadium and there’s a decal to mark that stage of his career.

It is adorned with stickers commemorating his stops in the Red Sox farm system, the Arizona Fall League, and the time he spent with Team USA at the Olympics last summer.

The black hard-plastic case holding his bats tells you where Triston Casas has been.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old first baseman reached what he hopes is the terminus of that trek as he joined the Red Sox. Wearing No. 36, Casas started at first base and batted sixth against the Texas Rangers. He was 1 for 4 in a 5-2 victory.

The hit was an infield single that evaded Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who was shifted to the right side.

“You don’t choose how they come. I’ll take all of them,” Casas said.

Manager Alex Cora said the plan is to use the lefthanded-hitting rookie “almost every day” the final month of the season.

At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Casas looks the part of a hulking slugger, but he has yet to hit more than 20 home runs in a professional season. A career .374 on-base percentage defines him as a hitter and had him ranked among the top 35 prospects in the game by most analysts.

“It’s a different at-bat. He controls the strike zone; he’s going to swing at the right pitches. He’ll use the whole field,” Cora said.

“From everything I hear, if the situation calls to do something, he’ll do it. He’ll put the play with a man at third with less than two outs and all that stuff.”

Casas believes Fenway Park will suit him well.

“My pull-side home runs go plenty far enough to go over the bullpen,” he said. “My opposite-field hits are going to go off the Monster pretty frequently. I think it’s going to play great for my swing. I’m excited to get consistent at-bats and see what kind of numbers I’ll put up.”

Casas runs out his first big league hit, a sixth-inning single, Sunday against the Rangers. Winslow Townson/Getty

Casas is his own cat. After a pre-game interview session in the clubhouse, he went out to the field and stood at the plate visualizing his first at-bat.

He also shed his sneakers, socks, and T-shirt, and got some sun laying in the grass in shallow right field before doing some stretching exercises.

“I don’t necessarily like caffeine. I don’t drink coffee or energy drinks. I feel better after I get some sunlight on my body,” Casas said.

That’s how he rolls. Consider the answer Casas gave when asked what had impressed him the most about his first day in the majors.

“Probably the [clubhouse] kitchen,” he said. “I don’t think any minor league facility has anything like that. We didn’t even get anything like that in spring training.

“I’m big on food, as I should be. Everybody eats 4-5 times a day. I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of meals they put together.”

What was so good?

“I had them make me some avocado toast with some eggs and a little ground turkey,” he said.

Chad Tracy, the manager at Triple A Worcester, told Casas he was getting called up after the game on Saturday. He immediately called his father, Jose.

“As soon as the words came out of my mouth, I broke down in tears,” he said. “I told him, ‘It’s coming true.’ ”

With the Sox starting a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Monday, Casas’ family decided to meet him there instead of coming to Boston for one game.

Casas was a first-round draft pick in 2018 — “It seems like a lifetime ago,” he said — out of American Heritage High in Plantation, Fla. That’s the same school new Red Sox teammate Eric Hosmer attended when he was a first-round pick in 2008.

“I first heard about him when he was a sophomore,” said Hosmer, himself a tall lefty hitter who plays first. “I met him then and we had a chance to spend some time together. It’s great to see him get called up.”

Casas was a first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2018. Winslow Townson/Getty

Hosmer is on the injured list with a herniated disc in his back and is unlikely to play again this season. That opened playing time for Casas.

“He’s really excited for me and I’m excited to learn from him,” Casas said.

Casas was prodded to speak to the team after the game and expressed his gratitude. He also came away with the lineup card and the ball from his first hit.

“Unbelievable day,” he said.

