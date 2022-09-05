‘House of the Dragon’ episode 3 recap: The Game of Marriages continues

In the blink of an eye, Alicent Hightower has wed King Viserys Targaryen and bore him a son, and she’s pregnant once again. On his second birthday, the king’s son, named Aegon after the Targaryen conqueror who united the seven kingdoms, already has a legion of backers who want to see him on the Iron Throne — after all, “Aegon, like his namesake, was born to rule the seven kingdoms.”

All’s fair in love and war in “House of the Dragon ‘’ episode 3, titled “Second of His Name,” which uses a two-year time jump to bring changes to the Targaryen household.

The murmurings of a challenged succession circle Rhaenyra, the king’s named heir, but Viserys’s biggest worry for the princess is her marriage. Viserys receives various suggestions for who should wed his eldest child, now the realm’s most eligible bachelorette, including the bid of one notoriously scheming family: the Lannisters.

Jason Lannister courts Rhaenyra by flaunting his riches and the wealth of his family’s estate at Casterly Rock. Rhaenyra, who has leveled up her attitude since previous episodes, isn’t convinced, causing Viserys to accuse her of neglecting her royal duties.

Hand of the King Otto Hightower has another suggestion about who should marry Rhaenyra: Aegon, her own baby brother, an idea that Viserys shoots down with a laugh. Lord Lyonel Strong, who backed Viserys to marry Corly’s then 12-year-old daughter, tells Viserys the ideal choice would be Corlys Velaryon’s son, Laenor. The match is advantageous: If Viserys agrees, he would unite two powerful houses.

The last time we saw Laenor was at the Heir’s Tournament in episode 1. He’s now seemingly much more grown up (two years can feel like decades in “Game of Thrones’'), riding the dragon Seasmoke and planning strategy for his father and prince Daemon Targaryen to target the Triarchy —an alliance where Daenerys Targaryen begins her journey in “Game of Thrones”— in the Stepstones. The attacks in the Stepstones, an island chain, are led by Prince Drahar, aka the Crabfeeder, who gruesomely nails Velaryon soldiers to posts and lets crabs feast on them.

Daemon and Corlys are losing the battle in the Stepstones, and a plea for aid from Corlys’s brother puts pressure on King Viserys to provide relief. Daemon receives news of the crown’s assistance through a messenger — and responds by beating the messenger. Daemon fuels his spite for his brother in one last fight against Drahar, where he baits the Crabfeeder’s army by pretending to surrender. Showcasing the Valyrian sword Dark Sister, used by Aegon the First’s vicious sister-wife Visenya, Daemon lures the Crabfeeder into a trap.

Though viewers don’t see the climactic battle between the two warriors, a bloody Daemon dragging Drahar’s upper half body is an indication it was vicious to the end. Viserys is once again upstaged by his young brother, whose victory in battle might signal a shift in political power. The king’s wine hangover will probably not be the biggest of his worries to come.