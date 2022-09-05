Jamaica Plain Music Festival is back with another locally sourced lineup

Hallelujah The Hills has performed at the JP Music Festival twice before. Walsh said the environment is uniquely homey and welcoming for the artists and the attendees.

The band has performed across the country, but its roots lie in Hyde Park and Jamaica Plain. Hallelujah The Hills will celebrate that connection alongside 20 other eclectic, local acts at the 10th annual Jamaica Plain Music Festival Saturday.

Singer and guitarist Ryan Walsh likes to take risks in his music. Whether improvising an entire album, experimenting with instrumental tunes, or reinventing sounds inspired by bands like the Beatles or Guided by Voices, Walsh and his band Hallelujah The Hills are always ready to stretch.

“JP means so much to me. It’s where I wrote so many albums. I feel loved and supported by Jamaica Plain,” Walsh said. “The organizers are more interested in putting on a celebratory community event than turning it into a monetary device.”

The festival, with a lineup consisting purely of acts with strong ties to Jamaica Plain, returns to the neighborhood following two years of cancellations due to the pandemic. For organizer Rick Berlin, a longtime JP resident and a mainstay of the Boston music scene since the 1970s, it’s important to offer an event hyper-focused on retaining the neighborhood’s diverse and spirited musical community.

“It’s local acts. It’s no big national stars,” said Berlin, 77. “Not that we could afford them, but we don’t want them.”

The seven-hour festival is a family event offering live entertainment and nourishment. Volunteers will offer to help children make their own instruments like harmonicas and drums, while food trucks from Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, Sam’s Ice Cream, and Bukhara Indian Bistro will keep attendees refreshed and well-fed.

Berlin said the festival tries to cover as many musical bases as possible by loading the bill with acts performing a wide variety of genres. This year’s lineup will include a healthy mix of jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, bluegrass punk, classical, Latin, and more.

“If you don’t like a particular band, you’re going to get a completely different smack in the face musically every 20 minutes,” Berlin said.

The event is a labor of love for many community members, with sponsorship from local businesses including Tres Gatos, J.P. Licks, and Evergreen Eatery and Cafe.

David Doyle, owner of Tres Gatos, said the pandemic put an end to many small businesses in the neighborhood, which had a ripple effect in the music community by limiting performance venues. JP Music Festival is an opportunity to give a platform back to local artists who have struggled to share their craft with their neighbors and peers.

“[It is important to] offer a place for people to play in order to keep the live music scene vibrant,” Doyle said. “Part of my passion for being in business in Jamaica Plain is having a connection with the music community here.”

Evan Greer, a Jamaica Plain resident who’ll be performing at the festival, said the event plays a crucial role in maintaining the neighborhood’s roaring music scene. Greer said gentrification has caused a “long and sad list of amazing artists” to move out. Yet, the festival provides an opportunity for those artists to come back and perform, while uplifting the voices of the many artists still in town.

“[The festival is] an amazing institution and a way to highlight that we are still here,” Greer said. “We haven’t been completely driven out, and there is something worth fighting for.”

Although Greer has had the opportunity to tour the country and perform her songs in bookstores, cafes, and basements, she’s looking forward to a musical festival in her own backyard.

“I’m excited to just literally walk over there with my guitar,” Greer said. “It’s as local as it gets for those of us that live here in JP. And there’s something really wonderful about that.”

JAMAICA PLAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL

At 345 Jamaicaway. Sept. 10, noon to 7 p.m. Free. jpmusicfestival.com









Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie