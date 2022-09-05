Rammstein prepares to set Gillette Stadium ablaze

It will be a flashing, large-scale, phantasmagorical stage show, a thunder-and-lightning amusement park of giant towers, light, explosions, fireballs, smoke, flares, confetti, and flamethrowers. A wall of heat typically hits the popular Feuerzone — basically a giant, sweaty mosh pit in front of the stage, so its occupants might want to keep a bottle of cold water handy.

The Boston area has wilted through an unusually hot summer. It’s about to get even hotter when the Berlin-based “neue Deutsche härte” (new German hardness) band Rammstein comes to Foxborough Friday for Gillette Stadium’s last concert of the year. And that’s not just hyperbole. The spec sheet for the group’s first outdoor tour of North American stadiums lists 65-foot flames and temperatures reaching up to 600 degrees.

Rammstein’s stage is 200 feet wide, 100 feet deep, and 120 feet high. It takes four days to build and assemble the reported 1,350 tons of equipment at every tour stop. Each show has 586 pyro effects and uses 860 pounds of confetti. It’s all run by Rammstein’s 265-person crew with an additional 260 local assistants helping at each concert.

The band’s stadium tour was originally scheduled for 2020 and 2021, but the pandemic twice forced postponement. Rammstein used the time off to write and record this year’s “Zeit” (Virgin Records). “Zeit” (“Time”) is Rammstein’s eighth studio album since forming in 1994, all recorded with the same six musicians: vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers, bassist Oliver Riedel, keyboardist Christian “Flake” Lorenz, and drummer Christoph Schneider.

Rammstein onstage at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, a recent stop on its North American tour. OLAF HEINE

The subject matter of Rammstein’s music is usually harsher than your average radio-ready tracks. But the band has also been unfairly tied to the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School because one of the killers was shown wearing a Rammstein T-shirt. Band members responded that nothing in their lyrics or drawn from their political beliefs, which are left-leaning and anti-violence, could have influenced the tragedy. Still, they’re not shy about themes that could court controversy, and Rammstein’s music is about releasing aggression. “Should we stop making hard music because bad people might like it?” drummer Schneider once said in an interview.

“Zeit” exposes a few delicate nooks of the Rammstein musical psyche, but there’s little that is delicate about the crushing snarl of the current show. The tour’s setlist of endorphin boosters includes a handful of songs from “Zeit” and spans the group’s eight studio albums, but not before kicking off with the fanfare of Handel’s “Music for the Royal Fireworks” to announce the onslaught that’s about to begin. It’s a proudly loud metal concert in the Rammstein tradition, generating noise complaints from as far as 11 miles away.

Rammstein onstage in Montreal last month at the kickoff of their 2022 North American tour. OLAF HEINE

There may be an extravaganza of extreme pyro theatrics behind the music, but the fireworks would be totally out of place without Rammstein’s gale-force rock to propel it. It’s a nearly non-stop marching machine of vicious precision, even on slightly laid-back sections like those in “Mein Herz Brennt” (“My Heart Burns”). There’s no subtlety as drum hits spark explosions for the true head-banging experience. Meanwhile, the band likes to have fun onstage; at one point in the show, keyboardist Flake appears to be boiling in a giant cooking pot as singer Till blasts it with a flamethrower. Flake later plays his keys while riding a Segway. And the band uses life rafts to surf the crowd.

The fact that Rammstein’s lyrics are sung in German hasn’t prevented American audiences from shouting along. And the Teutonic edge of the verses serves to underline the bombs-away aspects of the music while the stage explodes around the band. By the time the show ends with a medley of “Sonne,” “Haifisch,” and “Ohne Dich,” one almost expects that the asteroid that was named after the band in 2006, 110393 Rammstein, would appear for the finale.

When the North American tour ends later this month, all the heat will be packed into 43 containers and shipped back to Europe.

RAMMSTEIN

At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets $59.50-$149.50. gillettestadium.com/event/rammstein