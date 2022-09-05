This week’s TV: David Milch’s memoir, a new ‘American Gigolo,’ and a question that haunts the Marathon bombings

He wrote the book, called “Life’s Work,” with the help of his family’s memories and transcripts of his writing sessions from the past 20 years. In a profile in the New York Times , writer Dave Itzkoff goes to visit the 77-year-old at an assisted-living facility in Los Angeles, where he has lived since 2019.

David Milch, the guy behind “NYPD Blue” and “Deadwood” among other revered shows, has a memoir coming out from Random House on Sept. 13. This is notable because 1) He is a famously potent writer, and 2) He has Alzheimer’s disease.

According to Milch’s wife, Rita Stern Milch, her husband has good days and bad days. “He still thinks like a storyteller,” she tells Itzkoff. “And maybe because I love him, but I just find it fascinating. Even when it doesn’t make a lot of sense, there’s something in it that’s just Dave.”

David Milch, at the Sunrise of Playa Vista assisted-living facility in Los Angeles, where he has lived since 2019. DEVIN OKTAR YALKIN/NYT

In the book, Milch writes about being a protégé of Robert Penn Warren, his long history of drug abuse, and his gambling problem, which cost him many millions of dollars. He also writes about his backstage experiences on his shows, noting, about “Deadwood,” “The actors told me their characters’ deepest truths. They gave themselves up, and they inhabited the parts they had come to.” Some of those actors remain in touch with Milch, including W. Earl Brown, who played Dan Dority.

While Brown was visiting Milch at the care facility, he tells Itzkoff, “Dave takes a long look around the room, leans into me and says, ‘I have to tell you something, Earl: The indignities of decrepitude are boundless.’ That quote perfectly encapsulates David Milch.”

A review of the book in Kirkus calls it “poignant,” and “a master class for writers and a backstage bonanza for TV fans rolled into one unforgettable package.”

Investigative journalist Susan Zalkind in an image from Hulu's "The Murders Before the Marathon." ABC News Studios, Story Syndicate & Anonymous Content

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “If police investigated this case thoroughly, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing?” That’s the difficult question journalist Susan Zalkind asks in the three-part docuseries “The Murders Before the Marathon,” which premieres Monday on Hulu. (Here’s the trailer.) It focuses on a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham and one its the suspects, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, the co-conspirator in the Marathon bombings and a friend of the Waltham victims. Directed by Jesse Sweet, the series will also look into questions of incompetence and procedural glitches in the matter.

2. Showtime is premiering its series reboot of the 1980 Richard Gere movie “American Gigolo” on Sunday at 9 p.m. (trailer). This time, Jon Bernthal — who was great in “We Own This City” — plays Julian Kaye, an escort who is released from prison after serving 15 years for a wrongful murder conviction. He reconnects with his former lover (Gretchen Mol) and remembers his abusive childhood as he searches for the truth about the murder. Oh, and he also returns to sex work. Rosie O’Donnell plays the detective on the case, and the cast also features Leland Orser, Wayne Brady, and Sandrine Holt.

3. I love royal melodramas, and I love Samantha Morton (here’s a supercut of her dance in “Jesus’ Son”), so I’m ready for “The Serpent Queen.” Premiering on Starz on Sunday at 8 p.m., the eight-episode series stars Morton as Catherine de’ Medici, who became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. We see her rise to power through flashbacks, as she becomes a kind of mentor to her new servant, played by Sennia Nanua. Charles Dance is on hand as the pope, and Ludivine Sagnier is too, as Catherine’s husband’s lover.

4. The eight-part docuseries “Gutsy,” which premieres Friday on Apple TV+, finds Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton celebrating women who inspire them (trailer). Based on their “The Book of Gutsy Women,” they talk with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and others. Yup, that’s what I said, Dr. Jane Goodall and Kate Hudson.

5. In the manner of “Nashville” and “Empire,” “Monarch” gives us a multi-generational soap opera set in the music business. Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins play the head of a country music dynasty, and Anna Friel, Beth Ditto, and Josh Sasse play their adult children, who are hoping to maintain the family’s reign as country royalty. Betrayals ensue. The Fox show premieres Sunday at 8 p.m.

Chet's Last Call was upstairs from the Penalty Box bar on Causeway Street. Courtesy of Dan Vitale

6. If you were in Boston in the 1980s, specifically 1983-87, you may remember the club Chet’s Last Call, which was on Causeway Street not far from the old Boston Garden. The documentary “Chet’s Last Call: A Story of Rock & Redemption” (check out the trailer) looks back on the dive club where many Boston bands of the time came of age, as well as its owner, Chet, whose real name was Richard Rooney. Rooney died in 2015, after getting clean and serving as a substance abuse counselor. Among those interviewed in the movie: members of the Zulus, Classic Ruins, the Dogmatics, Pajama Slave Dancers, Dogzilla, and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones. The film, directed by Dan Vitale and the late Ted Vitale, is set to air on Saturday at 11 p.m. on WLVI Channel 56 (here’s a Globe story about it). Find it, and use your DVR.

7. Matthew Fox from “Party of Five” and “Lost” returns to TV in the Peacock limited series “Last Light” on Thursday. Based on Alex Scarrow’s novel, it’s an apocalyptic thriller, in which Fox plays a chemist who discovers that the world’s oil supply is in jeopardy. Meanwhile, his family members, including his wife (Joanne Froggatt from “Downton Abbey”), struggle to find one another from different parts of the globe.

CHANNEL SURFING

“No Ordinary Life” A documentary about women photojournalists on the front lines. CNN, Monday, 10 p.m.

“The Good Fight” The premiere of the sixth and final 10-episode season. Paramount+, Thursday

“Tell Me Lies” Grace Van Patten stars in this tale of a troublesome romance. Hulu, Wednesday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.