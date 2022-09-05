CVS agrees to buy Signify Health for about $8 billion

(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. has reached a deal to buy home-health and technology services provider Signify Health Inc. for about $8 billion, as the drugstore chain continues to expand beyond its retail origins.

CVS is acquiring Signify for $30.50 a share, according to a statement Monday.

CVS emerged as the winning bidder over potential suitors that, Bloomberg News previously reported, had included UnitedHealth Group Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Option Care Health Inc.