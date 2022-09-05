Drought takes it toll on crops

It was a bad year for corn. And for tomatoes. And for many other American crops. Farmers, agricultural economists, and others taking stock of this summer’s growing season say drought conditions and extreme weather have wreaked havoc on many row crops, fruits, and vegetables, with the American Farm Bureau Federation suggesting yields could be down by as much as a third compared with last year. American corn is on track to produce its lowest yield since the drought of 2012, according to analysts at Rabobank, which collects data about commodity markets. This year’s hard red winter wheat crop was the smallest since 1963, the bank’s analysts said. In Texas, cotton farmers have walked away from nearly 70 percent of their crop because the harvest is so paltry, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The California rice harvest is half what it would be in a normal year, an industry group said. The poor yields are likely more than a one-year blip, as climate change alters weather patterns in agriculturally important parts of the country, contributing to higher food prices that experts don’t see ebbing any time soon. — WASHINGTON POST

Instagram fined over protection of teenagers’ information

Meta was fined roughly $400 million for breaking European Union data privacy laws for its treatment of children’s data on Instagram, the latest in a series of steps by authorities in Europe and the United States to crack down on what information is collected and shared by companies about young people online. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said it decided Sept. 2 to impose what would be one of the largest fines to date under the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, the 4-year-old European data privacy law that has been criticized for being weakly enforced. European laws give children’s data special protections. In 2020, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission began investigating Instagram for making the accounts of children ages 13-17 set to public by default, and for allowing teenagers with business accounts on Instagram, many of them aspiring influencers, to make public their e-mail addresses and phone numbers. — NEW YORK TIMES

Newsom signs bill to protect California fast-food workers

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours, and working conditions in California. The law caps minimum wage increases for fast food workers at chains with more than 100 restaurants at $22 an hour next year, compared to the statewide minimum of $15.50 an hour, with cost of living increases thereafter. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volkswagen says Porsche IPO moving ahead

Volkswagen said the planned initial public offering of Porsche is on track even as global markets face deep turmoil amid a worsening energy crisis in Europe. “Things are progressing according to plan,” chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said in a statement published on VW’s corporate intranet Monday. “The possible proceeds would give us more flexibility to further accelerate the transformation,” said Antlitz, who has closely worked on the preparation of what is set to be one of Europe’s biggest share sales ever. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

European countries looking at a tough winter

European governments are racing to stave off a ballooning energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses. Gas prices surged more than 35 percent on Monday as traders reacted to Russia’s decision to keep its main gas pipeline shut indefinitely. The euro also slid to its lowest in two decades and equities fell. Policy makers are now grappling with how to curb demand dramatically, and also prevent wild market swings spilling into broader financial disruption. While gas storage sites are being filled quicker than expected, concerns remain over how Europe will replace lost flows from Russia when it gets cold and demand rises. European energy ministers are set to discuss radical proposals to curb power prices when they hold an emergency meeting on Friday — including gas-price caps and a suspension of power derivatives trading. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Russian court revokes license of independent newspaper

A court in Moscow on Monday upheld a motion from Russian authorities to revoke the license of a top independent newspaper that for years has been critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media, opposition activists, and human rights groups. The ruling against Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s most renowned independent newspaper, comes amid Russia’s grinding military campaign in Ukraine and the Kremlin’s effort to silence critics of what it calls a “special military operation.” Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor-in-chief of the newspaper, called the ruling on Monday “political” and “not having the slightest legal basis,” and he promised to contest it. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Burning the midnight oil — because it’s cheaper

A Finnish maker of log houses has stopped all production during daytime due to its high power bills, only manufacturing wooden homes at night. That’s helped Mammutti Talotehdas Oy to cut its power rate by about 98 percent. The company that’s paying spot rates for its power is choosing a cost of about 2 to 3 euro cents per kilowatt-hour over the daytime tariff of as much as 80 cents, chief executive Ilpo Nylander said in an interview on Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

British criminal lawyers go on strike; casino workers next

Most of the UK’s criminal trial lawyers started an indefinite strike on Monday, escalating a protest with the government over funding and fees and bringing the country’s crumbling justice system to a standstill. The Criminal Bar Association, the body that represents thousands of barristers in England and Wales, voted unanimously last month to ramp up industrial action following a series of stops and starts from the end of June. The walkout came on the same day as new Prime Minister Liz Truss was announced and is set to continue until the government improves its 15 percent legal aid fee increase offer, demanding at least 25 percent. The CBA accuses the government of failing to negotiate and have urged it to introduce reforms. Meanwhile, the Rank Group’s Grosvenor Casino Unite union members became the latest UK workers to have voted overwhelming in favor of industrial action, planning a 72-hour strike beginning Sept. 9. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Merger of two French TV companies could face opposition

A proposed merger between two of France’s biggest television companies to better compete with fast-growing streaming services like Netflix looks increasingly unlikely in the face of regulatory opposition. The French Competition Authority raised significant concerns over a tie-up between Television Francaise 1 SA and Groupe M6 that’s threatening the viability of a deal. The final decision is due by Oct. 17, but M6 is trading 17 percent below the offer price, signaling that the market sees the merger as unlikely to succeed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS