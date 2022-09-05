39-year-old hiker dies after suffering ‘unknown medical condition’ while hiking Mt. Cabot in N.H.

A 39-year-old hiker died after suffering from an “unknown medical condition” after climbing to the peak of Mt. Cabot in New Hampshire’s White Mountains Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

At around 3 p.m., the woman was hiking down Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny with her fiancé when she began to experience a “serious medical condition,” the statement said. Her fiancé called 911, prompting the Berlin Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services to hike 2.5 miles from the trailhead to her location, along with Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue.

The woman’s condition deteriorated, so her fiancé and passersby gave her CPR while a flight crew from the Army National Guard prepared to evacuate her by helicopter, Fish and Game said.