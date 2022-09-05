Four men killed in motor vehicle crash in Rollinsford, N.H., police say

Four men were killed in a motor vehicle crash in Rollinsford, N.H., Sunday evening after a Subaru SUV crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a Dodge minivan, according to police.
Police identified the driver and passengers in the Dodge as Peter Ronchi, 58; Gavin Sorge Jr., 22; and Sean Kamszik, 23, all of South Berwick, Maine. The fourth man, the driver who was alone in the Subaru, was not identified pending notification of next of kin, Rollinsford police said in a statement on Facebook.
At around 8:30 p.m., Rollinsford police and fire officials went to Portland Avenue near Toll Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
“A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan,” police said in the Facebook post.
The driver of the Subaruand one of the passengers in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Dodge and another passenger in that vehicle were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Both were later pronounced dead, police said.
Rollinsford police and fire officials were assisted at the scene by officials from three surrounding communities, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who potentially saw the crash or any of the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact Rollinsford Police Lieutenant William Hancock at 603-742-8549 extension 702, or whancock@rollinsfordpolice.org, police said.
