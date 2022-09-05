Four men killed in motor vehicle crash in Rollinsford, N.H., police say

Four men were killed in a motor vehicle crash in Rollinsford, N.H., Sunday evening after a Subaru SUV crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a Dodge minivan, according to police.

Police identified the driver and passengers in the Dodge as Peter Ronchi, 58; Gavin Sorge Jr., 22; and Sean Kamszik, 23, all of South Berwick, Maine. The fourth man, the driver who was alone in the Subaru, was not identified pending notification of next of kin, Rollinsford police said in a statement on Facebook.

At around 8:30 p.m., Rollinsford police and fire officials went to Portland Avenue near Toll Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.