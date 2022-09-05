Kamala Harris touts White House support of workers at annual Labor Day breakfast in Boston

“From the earliest stages of my life I learned that when people stand together shoulder to shoulder, whether at a protest or at a picket line, it makes a difference,” Harris told the crowd of about 1,000 who packed the ballroom of the Park Plaza Hotel in downtown Boston.

Harris, who chairs the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, said her parents met while demonstrating in support of civil rights, and they taught her the value of collective action to bring about change.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a crowd-pleasing speech Monday morning at the Greater Boston Labor Council’s annual Labor Day breakfast, as she visited the city to tout the Biden administration’s support for labor and join in a roundtable discussion with local labor leaders.

Harris spoke of the importance of teachers, firefighters, health care workers, and others who provide services essential to society, and of the value of unions to safeguard those workers.

“Today on picket lines, in union halls, and on job sites … union workers fight for better wages and safer working conditions,” she said. “When unions are strong, America is strong.”

Throughout the breakfast, labor leaders and elected officials spoke about Boston’s history as a center of the labor movement, the recent resurgence of organized labor as new workplaces form or join unions, and about the contributions that working people make to society.

Harris and others spoke about the importance of solidarity to achieve goals and of the overlapping values and concerns of the labor movement and other movements for human rights and dignity, as well as opponents of those efforts.

“In Congress and also in state houses across our nation, extremist so-called leaders are fighting to turn back the clock to a time before workers had the freedom to organize,” Harris said. “To a time before women had the freedom to make decisions about their own bodies. To a time before all Americans had the freedom to vote.”

The vice president’s Labor Day trip to Boston marked a traditional rite of passage for Democrats to show solidarity with workers and unions. Then-president Barack Obama spoke at the Labor Day breakfast in 2015, giving a speech in which he lauded Massachusetts for leading the nation on worker-friendly measures.

Harris made her first trip to Massachusetts as vice president last month, when she hosted an abortion-rights event with Republican Governor Charlie Baker at a union headquarters in Boston. During that trip, the vice president also visited Martha’s Vineyard for party donor events.

President Biden is set to visit the city next week to tout the administration’s massive infrastructure bill.

Political opponents saw Monday’s speech as an opportunity to attack Harris and Biden.

“With less than 65 days to the midterms, Biden, Harris, and Democrats have no message and a failed track record,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Rachel Lee said in a statement. “It’s no wonder why Kamala Harris headed to deep-blue Boston instead of a battleground state.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.